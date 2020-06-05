Air Force linebacker Demonte Meeks was among 42 collegiate defensive players named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list on Thursday.
There were 16 linebackers named to the list and two players from the Mountain West, with Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho being the other.
The Lott Trophy touts itself as the only major college football award where the character of the nominee is considered. “IMPACT” stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Meeks, 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, led the Falcons with 98 tackles last year as a junior in an 11-2 season that saw the team finish No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll. The award’s site notes he holds a major in civil engineering with a minor in Portuguese.
A native of Maple Heights, Ohio, he earned second-team All-Mountain West recognition last year.
“It’s fine-tuning and watching myself on film and seeing, like, this step wasn’t as good as it needed to be. My hands weren’t as exact. My pad level was too high,” Meeks told The Gazette in February when evaluating how he can continue to improve. “That’s the stuff I’m working on right now.”
Former Air Force safety Weston Steelhammer was among three finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy following the 2016 season. Some past winners include DeMeco Ryans, Alabama (2005), J.J. Watt, Wisconsin (2010), Luke Kuechly, Boston College (2011 and Manti Te’o, Notre Dame (2012).
Colorado linebacker Nate Landman is also on the list.