Air Force left tackle Parker Ferguson signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets on Saturday evening.
Ferguson, a three-year starter for the Falcons from Greenwood, Ind., participated in the Hula Bowl in January following a first-team All-Mountain West senior season.
At Air Force’s pro day in March, Ferguson measured 6-foot-3.6, 306 pounds and posted a 31-inch vertical leap and ran a 5.19 40-yard dash. He also performed 24 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press.
Ferguson becomes the second former Falcon with the Jets, joining cornerback Zane Lewis, who spent the 2020 season on the practice squad. Former Air Force assistant coach Jake Moreland is on the Jets staff as the assistant offensive line coach and former Falcons assistant Chip Vaughn coaches the Jets defensive secondary.
With left guard Nolan Laufenberg signing Saturday with the Denver Broncos, both three-year starters on the left side of Air Force’s offensive line have inked NFL deals.
Former Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III did not land a deal on Saturday.