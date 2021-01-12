Air Force offensive lineman Parker Ferguson accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl.
The game, a showcase for seniors, will be played Jan. 31 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
The Hula Bowl tweeted news of Ferguson's acceptance to the game late Monday night.
Ferguson, a three-year starter at left tackle, was a first-team all-Mountain West selection following the shortened 2020 season. This past summer the 6-foot-5, 290-pound native of Greenwood, Ind., was named to the Outland Trophy watch list.
“I hope to play football as long as I possibly can and potentially represent the Air Force and the academy through professional sports,” Ferguson told the Air Force Athletics website in October. “I look forward to serving my country and hoping to get a spot in the new U.S. Space Force. I am excited about the Space Force, as it is a new and exciting opportunity in a growing legal and warfighting domain. I also think it will be really exciting to be a part of such a young and ambitious service.”
Ferguson will be the 38th Falcon to represent the academy at the Hula Bowl. Past Air Force players to attend the game included top-10 Heisman Trophy finishers Terry Isaacson (QB, 1964), Dee Dowis (QB, 1989) and Beau Morgan (QB, 1996). Defensive lineman Mosese Fifita played in the game following the 2019 season.