ARLINGTON, Texas – By most measurement, this gamble paid off.
The Commander’s Classic drew 32,537 fans to Globe Life Field. CBS carried it nationally. There were title sponsorships from Lockheed Martin and USAA. And the action was competitive enough that it was the first meeting between Air Force and Army to need overtime to determine the outcome.
They’ll do it again next year when Army will be the one giving up a home game to play the rivalry again in this baseball stadium that was converted to a football venue for the first time.
“A hell of an idea,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun following his team’s 21-14 overtime loss. “It really was, to move it here. I can’t stand to walk out of here and wish the result was different, but it was done right.”
The move wasn’t met with universal approval, as several season-ticket holders expressed disappointment over the marquee game on the schedule was taken away from Falcon Stadium. But no move would please everyone, and the complaints would have only started to crescendo had the execution fallen flat. But it did not.
The game honored fallen heroes, Medal of Honor recipients, past Air Force and Army football players and included flyovers from Air Force jets and Army helicopters (the retractable roof opened briefly prior to the game to see the flyovers, then closed for the game).
“You just felt like this is the essence of who we are as a school and what we want to be a part of,” Calhoun said.
The architect of the move from Air Force’s side was athletic director Nathan Pine, who declined an opportunity to comment following the game.
This was a far cry from the last game Air Force moved to the Dallas area, a regular-season conference game against New Mexico in 2016 at the Cotton Bowl that resulted in a 45-40 Falcons loss. That arrangement did not include require the Lobos to give up a home game and the crowd that tuned out (announced at 18,230 but obviously much lower than that) was only a fraction of the gathering on Saturday.
Holding the game in the Texas Rangers’ new $1.2 billion home didn’t hurt.
“It’s beautiful,” said Air Force outside linebacker Vince Sanford, who had three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. “It’s a great atmosphere. The fans were very loud and they definitely had an impact on the game. It’s a nice field. I’m just glad we got an opportunity to come out here and play.”
They’ll do it again on Nov. 5, 2022.
“It was a good experience,” Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels said. “I love the stadium. It was my first time in Texas, so it was a nice experience that way. It’s going to be a good experience coming back next year, so I’m looking forward to it.”