ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This is Navy and Air Force, right?
The Falcons lead 3-0 after a first quarter that strayed from the norm for both teams.
The nation’s top two rushing teams have combined for just 59 rushing yards (Navy 35 yards on 12 carries, Air Force 24 yards on 11 carries). And these two disciplined teams have each turned the ball over two times, with the four turnovers coming in a span of six plays and two occurring on the same play with the Falcons fumbling and Navy fumbling right back.
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond is 2-for-6 passing for 47 yards and an interception.
Taven Birdow leads the Falcons with 13 carries for five yards.
Jake Koehnke put Air Force on the board with a 42-yard field goal.
The big plays have come from the defenders — or in one case a tackling offensive tackle.
Air Force has three tackles for a loss — solo stops from Demonte Meeks and Jordan Jackson and a combined stop for Milton "Tre’" Bugg and Jake Ksiazek. Nose guard Mosese Fifita jumped on a fumbled snap and offensive tackle Parker Ferguson made a tackle after Navy recovered a fumble, and in the process he jarred the ball loose and recovered it.