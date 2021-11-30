Air Force New Mexico Football

Air Force linebacker Vince Sanford celebrates after his sack against New Mexico Oct. 2 in Albuquerque, N.M.

 The associated press

An Air Force pair received first-team honors as the Mountain West released its all-conference teams on Tuesday, but the Falcons’ defense came up oddly empty.

Junior fullback Brad Roberts, the league’s leading rusher, and senior guard Hawk Wimmer were first-team selections for the Falcons.

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and junior outside linebacker Vince Sanford were second-team picks, while cornerback Tre’ Bugg, safety Corvan Taylor and slot receiver Brandon Lewis were honorable mention picks.

The league awards, voted upon by coaches and media, went to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (Offensive Player of the Year), San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (Defensive Player of the Year), San Diego State punter Matt Araiza (Special Teams Player of the Year), UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (Freshman of the Year) and Brady Hoke of San Diego State (Coach of the Year).

Perhaps the biggest overall snub was a lack of first-team representation from an Air Force defense that finished first in the conference in total defense (288.2 yards per game), helping the Falcons (9-3, 5-2 Mountain West) to a first-place tie in the Mountain Division.

Sanford finished tied for the league lead with 16 solo tackles for loss accounting for 116 yards, a figure that topped the conference by 18 yards. Sanford was also tied for the lead with nine sacks (also accruing the most lost yardage) and his four forced fumbles were one off the conference lead.

Five of the 12 first-team selections on defense came from teams that finished in the bottom half of the conference in total defense. San Diego State had four first-team picks on defense.

Colorado State had first-team picks on offense (tight end Trey McBride) and defense (defensive lineman Scott Patchan). Rams punter Ryan Stonehouse, a potential All-American, was on the second team behind Araiza, who is on pace to set an NCAA record for punting average.

All-Mountain West Football First Team

OFFENSE

QB Carson Strong*, jr. Nevada

WR Khalil Shakir*, sr. Boise State

WR Romeo Doubs*, sr. Nevada

WR Deven Thompkins, sr. Utah State

RB Brad Roberts, sr., Air Force

RB Charles Williams*, sr. UNLV

TE Trey McBride, sr., Colorado State

OL Hawk Wimmer, sr., Air Force

OL John Ojukwu, sr., Boise State

OL Alex Akingbulu, sr., Fresno State

OL William Dunkle, jr., San Diego State

OL Zachary Thomas, sr., San Diego State

PK Jonah Dalmas, so., Boise State

KR Jordan Byrd, sr., San Diego State

DEFENSE

DL Scott Patchan*, sr., Colorado State

DL Tristan Nichols, sr., Nevada

DL Cameron Thomas**, jr., San Diego State

DL Viliami Fehoko*, jr., San José State

LB Darius Muasau*, jr., Hawai‘i

LB Caden McDonald*, sr., San Diego State

LB Kyle Harmon*, sr., San José State

LB Chad Muma*, sr., Wyoming

DB Evan Williams, jr., Fresno State

DB Khoury Bethley, sr., Hawai‘i

DB Patrick McMorris, jr., San Diego State

DB Trenton Thompson, sr., San Diego State

P Matt Araiza, jr., San Diego State

PR Romeo Doubs, sr., Nevada

*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection

Second Team

OFFENSE

QB Jake Haener, sr., Fresno State

WR Jalen Cropper, jr., Fresno State

WR Calvin Turner*, sr., Hawai‘i

WR Isaiah Neyor, so., Wyoming

RB Greg Bell*, sr., San Diego State

RB Xazavian Valladay, sr., Wyoming

TE Cole Turner, sr., Nevada

OL Ben Dooley, so., Boise State

OL Jake Stetz*, sr., Boise State

OL Aaron Frost*, sr., Nevada

OL Jack Snyder, sr. San José State

OL Keegan Cryder, sr., Wyoming

PK Matt Araiza, jr., San Diego State

KR Savon Scarver , sr., Utah State

DEFENSE

DL Jordan Jackson, sr., Air Force

DL Scott Matlock, jr., Boise State

DL David Perales*, sr., Fresno State

DL Keshawn Banks, sr., San Diego State

LB Vince Sanford, jr., Air Force

LB Daiyan Henley, sr., Nevada

LB Jacoby Windmon, jr., UNLV

LB Justin Rice, sr., Utah State

DB JL Skinner, jr., Boise State

DB Cortez Davis*, sr., Hawai‘i

DB Tayler Hawkins, sr., San Diego State

DB C.J. Coldon, jr., Wyoming

P Ryan Stonehouse, sr., Colorado State

PR Stefan Cobbs, jr., Boise State

*Two-Time Second-Team Selection | ** Three-Time Second-Team Selection

Honorable Mention

Air Force: Tre Bugg III, DB; Brandon Lewis, WR; Corvan Taylor, DB.

Boise State: Octavius Evans, WR; Tyreque Jones, DB; Kekaula Kaniho, DB; Ezekiel Noa, LB; Riley Whimpey, LB.

Colorado State: Cayden Camper, PK; Cam’Ron Carter, LB; Dequan Jackson, LB; Cam Reddy, OL; Barry Wesley, OL.

Fresno State: Kevin Atkins, DL; Levelle Bailey, LB; Josh Kelly, WR; Arron Mosby, DL; Ronnie Rivers, RB.

Hawai‘i: Jonah Laulu, DL; Kohl Levao, OL; Ilm Manning, OL; Nick Mardner, WR; Micah Vanterpool, OL.

Nevada: Jamaal Bell, KR; Gray Davis, OL; Jacob Gardner, OL; Lawson Hall, LB; Sam Hammond, DL; Jermaine Ledbetter, OL; Jordan Lee, DB; Tyler Orsini, OL; Dom Peterson, DL.

New Mexico: Tavian Combs, DB; Joey Noble, DL; Jerrick Reed, DB; Kyle Stapley, OL; Luke Wysong, PR.

San Diego State: Alama Uluave, OL; Michael Shawcroft, LB; Jonah Tavai, DL.San José State: Derrick Deese Jr., TE; Cade Hall, DL; Will Hart, P; Tre Jenkins, DB; Jay Lenard, DB; Alii Matau, LB; Tyler Nevens, RB; Nehemiah Shelton, DB; Tyler Stevens, OL.

UNLV: Austin Ajiake, LB; Daniel Gutierrez, PK.

Utah State: Shaq Bond, DB; Alfred Edwards, OL; Nick Heninger, DL; Jordan Nathan, PR; Quazzel White, OL; Derek Wright, WR.

Wyoming: Garrett Crall, DL; Cole Godbout, DL; Logan Harris, OL.

