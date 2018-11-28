Air Force landed a pair of players on the second team as the Mountain West announced its all-conference football honors Wednesday.
Senior guard Griffin Landrum and sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Jackson were second-team honorees, as the Falcons missed landing a player on the first team for the second straight year and fourth time in seven years.
Jackson is just the sixth Air Force defensive lineman to earn first- or second-team recognition since the Mountain West formed in 1999. He joins Ryan Watson (2016, 1st team), Alex Hansen (2015, 1st team), Ben Garland (2009, 2nd team), Jack Paulson (2008, 1st team) and Zach Johnson (2001, 2nd team) in earning the honor, with the other five doing so in their senior seasons.
Jackson made 12.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks.
He is the first Air Force sophomore to earn a spot on the first or second team since safety Weston Steelhammer began a run of three consecutive first-team selections in 2014.
Landrum anchored an Air Force line that helped the team rank fourth nationally with 283.5 rushing yards per game.
Junior safety Jeremy Fejedelem earned honorable mention after making 104 tackles, which ranked eighth in the Mountain West. He’s the first Falcon with 100-plus tackles since Jordan Pierce in 2014, and the first defensive back since Chris Thomas in 2007.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien earned Offensive Player of the Year, Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison was Defensive Player of the year and Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe was Special Teams Player of the Year. Utah State’s Matt Wells was Coach of the Year and Nevada running back Toa Taua was Freshman of the Year.
2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST-TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
QB Brett Rypien** Sr. Boise State
WR Preston Williams Jr. Colorado State
WR John Ursua Jr. Hawai‘i
RB Alexander Mattison Jr. Boise State
RB Nico Evans Sr. Wyoming
TE Josh Oliver Sr. San José State
OL Ezra Cleveland So. Boise State
OL John Molchon Jr. Boise State
OL Christian Cronk Sr. Fresno State
OL Keith Ismael So. San Diego State
OL Quin Ficklin Sr. Utah State
PK Cooper Rothe Jr. Wyoming
PR/KR Savon Scarver So. Utah State
DEFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
DL Jabril Frazier Sr. Boise State
DL Curtis Weaver* So. Boise State
DL Mykal Walker Jr. Fresno State
DL Korey Rush Sr. Nevada
LB Jeff Allison* Jr. Fresno State
LB Malik Reed* Sr. Nevada
LB Kyahva Tezino Jr. San Diego State
DB Tyler Horton* Sr. Boise State
DB Tank Kelly Sr. Fresno State
DB Dakari Monroe Sr. San José State
DB Andrew Wingard** Sr. Wyoming
P Ryan Stonehouse So. Colorado State
*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection
2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND-TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
QB Jordan Love So. Utah State
WR Sean Modster Sr. Boise State
WR KeeSean Johnson* Sr. Fresno State
RB Lexington Thomas Sr. UNLV
RB Darwin Thompson Jr. Utah State
TE Jared Rice Jr. Fresno State
OL Griffin Landrum Sr. Air Force
OL Micah St. Andrew Sr. Fresno State
OL Aaron Jenkins Sr. New Mexico
OL Ryan Pope Sr. San Diego State
OL Roman Andrus Sr. Utah State
PK John Baron II Sr. San Diego State
PR/KR Marcus Hayes Fr. New Mexico
DEFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
DL Jordan Jackson So. Air Force
DL Kaimana Padello Jr. Hawai‘i
DL Bryson Bridges Sr. San José State
DL Carl Granderson Sr. Wyoming
LB Josh Watson Sr. Colorado State
LB Tipa Galeai Jr. Utah State
LB David Woodward So. Utah State
DB Mike Bell Jr. Fresno State
DB Juju Hughes Jr. Fresno State
DB Tariq Thompson* So. San Diego State
DB Jontrell Rocquemore Sr. Utah State
P Blake Cusick Jr. Fresno State
2018 HONORABLE MENTION
Air Force: Jeremy Fejedelem, Jr., DB.
Boise State: Durrant Miles, Sr., DL; Kekoa Nawahine, Jr., DB; Avery Williams, So, RS/DB.
Colorado State: None
Fresno State: Jaron Bryant, Jr., DB; Jasad Haynes, Jr, DL; George Helmuth, Sr., LB; Marcus McMaryion, Sr., QB.
Hawaii: Zeno Choi, Sr., DL; Rojesterman Farris II, Jr.; DB; Cole McDonald, So., QB; Jahlani Tavai, Sr., LB; Solo Vaipulu, Fr., OL.
Nevada: Dameon Baber, Sr., DB; Daniel Brown, Jr., DB; Quinton Conaway, Jr., P; Sean Krepsz, Sr., OL; McLane Mannix, So., WR; Jake Nelson, Jr., OL Asauni Rufus, Sr., DB.
New Mexico: Aaron Blackwell, Jr., DL; Tyson Dyer, So., P; Marcus Hayes, Fr., DB.
San Diego State: Parker Baldwin, Sr., DB; Noble Hall, Sr., DL; Brandon Heicklen, Jr., P; Kahale Warring, Jr., TE; Juwan Washington, Jr., RB.
San José State: Ethan Aguayo, Jr., LB; Thai Cottrell, Sr., RS; Bryce Crawford, Sr., P; Boogie Roberts, Sr., DL.
UNLV: Nathan Jacobson, Sr., OL; Roger Mann, Sr., DL; Justin Polu, Jr., OL.
Utah State: Adewale Adeoye, Sr., DL; Rob Castaneda, Sr., OL; Dominik Eberle, Jr., PK; Gaje Ferguson, Sr., DB; Fua Leilua, Jr., DL; Dax Raymond, Jr., TE; Christopher Unga, Jr., DL; DJ Williams, Jr., DB. Ron’Quavion Tarver, Sr., WR Sean Taylor, Sr., OL.
Wyoming: Tyler Hall, Jr., DB; Logan Wilson, Jr., LB.