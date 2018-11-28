Air Force landed a pair of players on the second team as the Mountain West announced its all-conference football honors Wednesday.

Senior guard Griffin Landrum and sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Jackson were second-team honorees, as the Falcons missed landing a player on the first team for the second straight year and fourth time in seven years.

Jackson is just the sixth Air Force defensive lineman to earn first- or second-team recognition since the Mountain West formed in 1999. He joins Ryan Watson (2016, 1st team), Alex Hansen (2015, 1st team), Ben Garland (2009, 2nd team), Jack Paulson (2008, 1st team) and Zach Johnson (2001, 2nd team) in earning the honor, with the other five doing so in their senior seasons.

Jackson made 12.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks.

He is the first Air Force sophomore to earn a spot on the first or second team since safety Weston Steelhammer began a run of three consecutive first-team selections in 2014.

Landrum anchored an Air Force line that helped the team rank fourth nationally with 283.5 rushing yards per game.

Junior safety Jeremy Fejedelem earned honorable mention after making 104 tackles, which ranked eighth in the Mountain West. He’s the first Falcon with 100-plus tackles since Jordan Pierce in 2014, and the first defensive back since Chris Thomas in 2007.

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien earned Offensive Player of the Year, Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison was Defensive Player of the year and Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe was Special Teams Player of the Year. Utah State’s Matt Wells was Coach of the Year and Nevada running back Toa Taua was Freshman of the Year.

2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST-TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

QB Brett Rypien** Sr. Boise State

WR Preston Williams Jr. Colorado State

WR John Ursua Jr. Hawai‘i

RB Alexander Mattison Jr. Boise State

RB Nico Evans Sr. Wyoming

TE Josh Oliver Sr. San José State

OL Ezra Cleveland So. Boise State

OL John Molchon Jr. Boise State

OL Christian Cronk Sr. Fresno State

OL Keith Ismael So. San Diego State

OL Quin Ficklin Sr. Utah State

PK Cooper Rothe Jr. Wyoming

PR/KR Savon Scarver So. Utah State

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

DL Jabril Frazier Sr. Boise State

DL Curtis Weaver* So. Boise State

DL Mykal Walker Jr. Fresno State

DL Korey Rush Sr. Nevada

LB Jeff Allison* Jr. Fresno State

LB Malik Reed* Sr. Nevada

LB Kyahva Tezino Jr. San Diego State

DB Tyler Horton* Sr. Boise State

DB Tank Kelly Sr. Fresno State

DB Dakari Monroe Sr. San José State

DB Andrew Wingard** Sr. Wyoming

P Ryan Stonehouse So. Colorado State

*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection

2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND-TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

QB Jordan Love So. Utah State

WR Sean Modster Sr. Boise State

WR KeeSean Johnson* Sr. Fresno State

RB Lexington Thomas Sr. UNLV

RB Darwin Thompson Jr. Utah State

TE Jared Rice Jr. Fresno State

OL Griffin Landrum Sr. Air Force

OL Micah St. Andrew Sr. Fresno State

OL Aaron Jenkins Sr. New Mexico

OL Ryan Pope Sr. San Diego State

OL Roman Andrus Sr. Utah State

PK John Baron II Sr. San Diego State

PR/KR Marcus Hayes Fr. New Mexico

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Cl. Team

DL Jordan Jackson So. Air Force

DL Kaimana Padello Jr. Hawai‘i

DL Bryson Bridges Sr. San José State

DL Carl Granderson Sr. Wyoming

LB Josh Watson Sr. Colorado State

LB Tipa Galeai Jr. Utah State

LB David Woodward So. Utah State

DB Mike Bell Jr. Fresno State

DB Juju Hughes Jr. Fresno State

DB Tariq Thompson* So. San Diego State

DB Jontrell Rocquemore Sr. Utah State

P Blake Cusick Jr. Fresno State

2018 HONORABLE MENTION

Air Force: Jeremy Fejedelem, Jr., DB.

Boise State: Durrant Miles, Sr., DL; Kekoa Nawahine, Jr., DB; Avery Williams, So, RS/DB.

Colorado State: None

Fresno State: Jaron Bryant, Jr., DB; Jasad Haynes, Jr, DL; George Helmuth, Sr., LB; Marcus McMaryion, Sr., QB.

Hawaii: Zeno Choi, Sr., DL; Rojesterman Farris II, Jr.; DB; Cole McDonald, So., QB; Jahlani Tavai, Sr., LB; Solo Vaipulu, Fr., OL.

Nevada: Dameon Baber, Sr., DB; Daniel Brown, Jr., DB; Quinton Conaway, Jr., P; Sean Krepsz, Sr., OL; McLane Mannix, So., WR; Jake Nelson, Jr., OL Asauni Rufus, Sr., DB.

New Mexico: Aaron Blackwell, Jr., DL; Tyson Dyer, So., P; Marcus Hayes, Fr., DB.

San Diego State: Parker Baldwin, Sr., DB; Noble Hall, Sr., DL; Brandon Heicklen, Jr., P; Kahale Warring, Jr., TE; Juwan Washington, Jr., RB.

San José State: Ethan Aguayo, Jr., LB; Thai Cottrell, Sr., RS; Bryce Crawford, Sr., P; Boogie Roberts, Sr., DL.

UNLV: Nathan Jacobson, Sr., OL; Roger Mann, Sr., DL; Justin Polu, Jr., OL.

Utah State: Adewale Adeoye, Sr., DL; Rob Castaneda, Sr., OL; Dominik Eberle, Jr., PK; Gaje Ferguson, Sr., DB; Fua Leilua, Jr., DL; Dax Raymond, Jr., TE; Christopher Unga, Jr., DL; DJ Williams, Jr., DB. Ron’Quavion Tarver, Sr., WR Sean Taylor, Sr., OL.

Wyoming: Tyler Hall, Jr., DB; Logan Wilson, Jr., LB.

