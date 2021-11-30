An Air Force pair received first-team honors as the Mountain West released its all-conference teams on Tuesday, but the Falcons’ defense came up oddly empty.
Junior fullback Brad Roberts, the league’s leading rusher, and senior guard Hawk Wimmer were first-team selections for the Falcons.
Senior defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and junior outside linebacker Vince Sanford were second-team picks, while cornerback Tre’ Bugg, safety Corvan Taylor and slot receiver Brandon Lewis were honorable mention picks.
The league awards, voted upon by coaches and media, went to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (Offensive Player of the Year), San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (Defensive Player of the Year), San Diego State punter Matt Araiza (Special Teams Player of the Year), UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (Freshman of the Year) and Brady Hoke of San Diego State (Coach of the Year).
Perhaps the biggest overall snub was a lack of first-team representation from an Air Force defense that finished first in the conference in total defense (288.2 yards per game), helping the Falcons (9-3, 5-2 Mountain West) to a first-place tie in the Mountain Division.
Sanford finished tied for the league lead with 16 solo tackles for loss accounting for 116 yards, a figure that topped the conference by 18 yards. Sanford was also tied for the lead with nine sacks (also accruing the most lost yardage) and his four forced fumbles were one off the conference lead.
Five of the 12 first-team selections on defense came from teams that finished in the bottom half of the conference in total defense. San Diego State had four first-team picks on defense.
Colorado State had first-team picks on offense (tight end Trey McBride) and defense (defensive lineman Scott Patchan). Rams punter Ryan Stonehouse, a potential All-American, was on the second team behind Araiza, who is on pace to set an NCAA record for punting average.
All-Mountain West Football First Team
OFFENSE
QB Carson Strong*, jr. Nevada
WR Khalil Shakir*, sr. Boise State
WR Romeo Doubs*, sr. Nevada
WR Deven Thompkins, sr. Utah State
RB Brad Roberts, sr., Air Force
RB Charles Williams*, sr. UNLV
TE Trey McBride, sr., Colorado State
OL Hawk Wimmer, sr., Air Force
OL John Ojukwu, sr., Boise State
OL Alex Akingbulu, sr., Fresno State
OL William Dunkle, jr., San Diego State
OL Zachary Thomas, sr., San Diego State
PK Jonah Dalmas, so., Boise State
KR Jordan Byrd, sr., San Diego State
DEFENSE
DL Scott Patchan*, sr., Colorado State
DL Tristan Nichols, sr., Nevada
DL Cameron Thomas**, jr., San Diego State
DL Viliami Fehoko*, jr., San José State
LB Darius Muasau*, jr., Hawai‘i
LB Caden McDonald*, sr., San Diego State
LB Kyle Harmon*, sr., San José State
LB Chad Muma*, sr., Wyoming
DB Evan Williams, jr., Fresno State
DB Khoury Bethley, sr., Hawai‘i
DB Patrick McMorris, jr., San Diego State
DB Trenton Thompson, sr., San Diego State
P Matt Araiza, jr., San Diego State
PR Romeo Doubs, sr., Nevada
*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB Jake Haener, sr., Fresno State
WR Jalen Cropper, jr., Fresno State
WR Calvin Turner*, sr., Hawai‘i
WR Isaiah Neyor, so., Wyoming
RB Greg Bell*, sr., San Diego State
RB Xazavian Valladay, sr., Wyoming
TE Cole Turner, sr., Nevada
OL Ben Dooley, so., Boise State
OL Jake Stetz*, sr., Boise State
OL Aaron Frost*, sr., Nevada
OL Jack Snyder, sr. San José State
OL Keegan Cryder, sr., Wyoming
PK Matt Araiza, jr., San Diego State
KR Savon Scarver , sr., Utah State
DEFENSE
DL Jordan Jackson, sr., Air Force
DL Scott Matlock, jr., Boise State
DL David Perales*, sr., Fresno State
DL Keshawn Banks, sr., San Diego State
LB Vince Sanford, jr., Air Force
LB Daiyan Henley, sr., Nevada
LB Jacoby Windmon, jr., UNLV
LB Justin Rice, sr., Utah State
DB JL Skinner, jr., Boise State
DB Cortez Davis*, sr., Hawai‘i
DB Tayler Hawkins, sr., San Diego State
DB C.J. Coldon, jr., Wyoming
P Ryan Stonehouse, sr., Colorado State
PR Stefan Cobbs, jr., Boise State
*Two-Time Second-Team Selection | ** Three-Time Second-Team Selection
Honorable Mention
Air Force: Tre Bugg III, DB; Brandon Lewis, WR; Corvan Taylor, DB.
Boise State: Octavius Evans, WR; Tyreque Jones, DB; Kekaula Kaniho, DB; Ezekiel Noa, LB; Riley Whimpey, LB.
Colorado State: Cayden Camper, PK; Cam’Ron Carter, LB; Dequan Jackson, LB; Cam Reddy, OL; Barry Wesley, OL.
Fresno State: Kevin Atkins, DL; Levelle Bailey, LB; Josh Kelly, WR; Arron Mosby, DL; Ronnie Rivers, RB.
Hawai‘i: Jonah Laulu, DL; Kohl Levao, OL; Ilm Manning, OL; Nick Mardner, WR; Micah Vanterpool, OL.
Nevada: Jamaal Bell, KR; Gray Davis, OL; Jacob Gardner, OL; Lawson Hall, LB; Sam Hammond, DL; Jermaine Ledbetter, OL; Jordan Lee, DB; Tyler Orsini, OL; Dom Peterson, DL.
New Mexico: Tavian Combs, DB; Joey Noble, DL; Jerrick Reed, DB; Kyle Stapley, OL; Luke Wysong, PR.
San Diego State: Alama Uluave, OL; Michael Shawcroft, LB; Jonah Tavai, DL.San José State: Derrick Deese Jr., TE; Cade Hall, DL; Will Hart, P; Tre Jenkins, DB; Jay Lenard, DB; Alii Matau, LB; Tyler Nevens, RB; Nehemiah Shelton, DB; Tyler Stevens, OL.
UNLV: Austin Ajiake, LB; Daniel Gutierrez, PK.
Utah State: Shaq Bond, DB; Alfred Edwards, OL; Nick Heninger, DL; Jordan Nathan, PR; Quazzel White, OL; Derek Wright, WR.
Wyoming: Garrett Crall, DL; Cole Godbout, DL; Logan Harris, OL.