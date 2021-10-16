BOISE, Idaho – Air Force had multiple chances to seize control on the blue turf and couldn’t do it.
Boise State finally intervened and lent a hand – or back of the leg – to the process.
An errant touch of a punt on his leg by the Broncos’ Kekaula Kaniho as it rolled dead with 4:55 gave Air Force possession deep in Boise State territory and allowed the Falcons to finally gain separation in a 24-17 victory at Albertsons Stadium.
That was followed by a frenetic final minute that included a Boise State recovery of an onside kick and an interception from Air Force cornerback Tre' Bugg that sealed it.
It was Air Force’s second victory in its past four games on the road against Boise State and helped them improve to 6-1 for the first time since 2002 and makes them bowl eligible.
Bo Richter recovered the muffed punt that gave the Falcons the possession that resulted in Matthew Dapore’s field goal with 2:49 remaining.
Boise State added a field goal with 49 seconds remaining.
Up to that point, Air Force had come up empty on five consecutive possessions with a chance to stretch the lead to two possessions.
The drought had included a pair of three-and-out possessions and a missed 30-yard field goal from Anthony Rodriguez.
The dry spell seemed unlikely given the way Air Force started the game.
The Falcons jumped to a 21-14 lead, marching 75 yards on its first three drives, averaging 11 plays on those drives.
That first half saw them complete just one pass – albeit a big strike for 59 yards on a third-and-long play from Haaziq Daniels to Brandon Lewis – as they leaned on a strong running game against a Boise State defense that ranked second from last in the Mountain West in stopping the run.
Brad Roberts ran 28 times for 138 yards for Air Force. It was his fifth 100-yard game of the season and seventh in 11 career appearances. The junior from Arvada also has games of 98 and 97 yards in that short span, underscoring his consistent production.
He entered the game leading the Mountain West in rushing and ranked sixth nationally in the category.
Roberts scored a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons in the first half.
The Falcons other score came on a 26-yard run from Daniels.
The game drew 34,446 fans to Albertsons Stadium. Among the festivities included a pregame flyover and the playing of the national anthem in a combined performance from bands of both schools.
Air Force’s defense hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in four consecutive games and has given up more than 17 points just once this season, in a 49-45 loss to Utah State.
The Falcons started five sophomores on defense against Boise State – linebackers Johnathan Youngblood and Alec Mock, defensive backs Trey Taylor and Camby Goff and cornerback Michael Mack.
Mock provided one of the big defensive plays, knocking Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier out of bounds on a fourth-and-goal play. Goff provided another, forcing a backwards pass that resulted in a huge loss and thwarted a drive.