Air Force indefinitely halts all sports, following NCAA, Mountain West in coronavirus response

The playing fields have gone silent at the Air Force Academy, as the dominoes fell Thursday with viral speed.
First, the Mountain West put an indefinite halt on spring sports competitions in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. This impacted baseball as well as men’s and women’s tennis and track and field at the academy.
Then the NCAA canceled all remaining championships for the season. While the headliner of that was the elimination of basketball's March Madness, it also whisked away title hopes this weekend for the Falcons rifle team and runners Maria Mettler (5,000 meters) and Michael Rhoads (800 meters) in indoor track. Mettler was to enter the event ranked ninth nationally, while Rhoads was going into his third national meet ranked fourth.
Then, Air Force — less than 24 hours after deciding to proceed with events with no spectators — put an indefinite stop to all home and away events “to safeguard cadets, military and civilian personnel, family members and the local community due to the spread of COVID-19.”
The move was largely redundant, as most conferences had already pulled the plug on events, but it does end any lingering doubt about the status of teams like gymnastics and lacrosse that are not in the Mountain West. This also raises the question whether spring sports will resume at all this year, given the NCAA has already canceled the championships.
At least one Falcons coach, who was not permitted to speak on the record about the topic, expressed doubt there will be a resumption of the shelved spring sports this season.
An Air Force spokesman said practices will continue to be allowed at the academy, but with the caveat that “it’s a fluid situation.”
The Mountain West said it will be up to each institution to determine how it handles practice, including spring football. Air Force has only two of its 15 spring football practices remaining, as it starts early, but some schools are early in their spring session.