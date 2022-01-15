There’s a difference between getting lucky and having a little bit of luck.
At least according to Air Force coach Frank Serratore.
There are plenty of similarities between Air Force’s win over Niagara on Friday, and its victory on Saturday.
There’s the hot start, success on the power play, and a Mitchell Digby goal. Those things are all well and good, but it's the differences between the two contests that got Serratore excited.
On Friday, the Falcons made too many mistakes, and didn’t manage the game well, letting a three-goal lead slip to just one.
But on Saturday, they adjusted and managed to stay in control for three periods on the way to a 3-2 victory over Niagara at Cadet Ice Arena.
On Friday they got lucky. On Saturday, they just benefited from a little good fortune.
“We won tonight. Last night we kind of avoided losing,” Serratore said. “Last night we were lucky. And was a little luck on our side tonight? Yeah, but we weren’t lucky. We played pretty sound.”
When it comes to execution, things don’t get much better than Air Force’s first goal.
Willie Reim, Andrew DeCarlo and Nate Horn skated across center ice in a 3-on-2 situation. With equal parts patience to make the right passes, and urgency to not let the opportunity slip by, they scored to take a 1-0 lead with 11:05 left in the first.
Horn passed the puck from the right side of the ice to DeCarlo, who found Reim skating toward the net. The junior finished things off for his fifth goal of the season.
“They don’t always turn out that way, but that’s how you design them,” Serratore said.
Air Force had several solid scoring chances following the Reim goal, including multiple point-blank attempts on a power play midway through the period. But Niagara goalie Michael Corson came up with save after save - he had nine in the frame - to keep AFA’s lead at one.
“There was nothing to change (after the first period) because we were getting opportunities,” Serratore said. “When you aren’t getting opportunities, that’s when you’ve got to worry. So, there wasn’t a lot of talk other than to keep doing what we were doing.”
Despite the improvements from Friday, Air Force wasn’t flawless, and a turnover with 9:30 left in the first led to a short-handed goal from Walker Sommer.
It was the kind of mistake Serratore would like to eliminate, but the Falcons quickly regained control in the second period when Digby scored his third goal of the weekend to give his team a 2-1 lead.
The freshman fired from the right face-off circle, sending the puck over the head of Corson, and just under the bar for a power-play goal.
Then, AFA took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission as Clayton Cosentino positioned himself in the crease with 3:24 to play in the period. His shot was blocked, but Horn was able to corral the rebound and find the net.
“I was kind of the benefactor of a really good play by (Digby) and (Cosentino),” Horn said. “Those are the ones that are kind of just gifts. That was kind of a reward for their hard work.”
In the third frame, Niagara added another goal as Lars Rodne fired a long shot that slid past the left leg of Air Force goalie Alex Schilling.
AFA held off the Niagara attack for the rest of the contest to secure the weekend sweep, including a power play with two minutes to go in which Niagara pulled its goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage.
This was the Falcons’ first sweep since winning two games against Lindenwood on October 23 and 24.
Next up, Air Force heads to Erie, Pennsylvania for another AHA series, against Mercyhurst.
