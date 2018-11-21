Micah Capra, like most Dallas Cowboys fans, grew up watching football on Thanksgiving.
Now the Air Force senior will be on the other side of the television, as the Falcons host Colorado State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Falcon Stadium.
“I never really thought I would play on Thanksgiving,” Capra said. “So that’s a cool opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”
This will be just the third time Air Force (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) has played on the holiday and the first at home. The last such game occurred Nov. 28, 1996, in a loss at San Diego State. The first was in 1972 in a loss at No. 5 Notre Dame.
Colorado State (3-8, 2-5) hasn’t played on Thanksgiving since 1978.
The only other FBS game Thursday will be No. 18 Mississippi State at Ole Miss, which kicks off about an hour after the Air Force game. Three NFL games will be played that day, with Chicago at Detroit likely to conclude around 1:30 p.m. and Washington at Dallas kicking off at 2:30.
So, starting with kickoff at 1:30 p.m., Air Force/CSU will have about an hour as the only major college/pro football game on television.
That doesn’t happen often.
“How many times growing up did you watch football on Thanksgiving?” safety Garrett Kauppila said. “For me, I think of it as a blessing to play the game every day, be healthy and lay it all on the line. That’s my goal every single day.”
The scheduling of the game wasn’t the work Colorado State or Air Force, as the television networks (in this case CBS Sports Network) select games as part of its deal with the Mountain West and can set date and time. The Falcons used to regularly request to not play on this weekend when the cadet wing is on break, but that ceased to be an option when the Mountain West title game was created and the league instituted a rule that all teams play this weekend to keep someone from gaining a potential advantage by not playing the week before the title game.
The Falcons have been given home games three of the past four years on this weekend, but this is the first time the game has been moved to the actual holiday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 21,000 tickets had been distributed for the game — but that includes the cadet tickets.
“At the end of the day, you’re out there playing for each other whether it’s one person in the stands or 40,000,” senior cornerback Dailen Sutton said.