Halloween is one of Air Force coach Frank Serratore’s favorite holidays.
Between handing out goodies to giddy kids in costumes to snacking on leftover candy, the Falcons’ coach has always been a fan of the holiday and its festivities.
“How can you not like Halloween?” Serratore said.
But Serratore knows his holiday spirit will largely be dependent on his team’s performance in the days leading up to All Hallow’s Eve: The Falcons (2-3-1) play a home-and-home series with cross-town rival Colorado College on Friday and Saturday.
“In order for the old man to have a happy Halloween, I need to have a happy Friday and Saturday,” the coach said. “If I have a happy Friday and Saturday, it’s going to be a really happy Halloween and all those little goblins coming to the door are probably going to be the benefactors of double candy.”
Friday’s game will be at CC, while Saturday’s will be at Air Force.
As his team prepares to clash with the Tigers, Serratore hopes his team plays with something werewolves, vampires and other spooky creatures possess: a deadly bite.
That bite is something the Falcons lacked in their most recent series against Rochester Institute of Technology. Air Force split the series, winning game one but falling in game two.
The Falcons trailed early in both games and were never able to recover in the second game. RIT led 3-0 at one point of Friday’s loss, and it was past the game’s midway point when the Falcons finally found their tenacity.
“We didn’t get under their skin until the end of the second period,” Serratore said. “The physicality has to be early on. You don’t want to take the first punch; you want to give the first punch.”
As someone who has coached Air Force for 26 years, Serratore is very familiar with CC’s program.
He knows how well-coached and physical the Tigers usually are — and that makes it even more imperative for the Falcons to be aggressive for all 60 minutes.
“We just need more heart in our game, and if we don’t, it’s going to be a long night at Colorado College,” Serratore said.
The Falcons will be short staffed, so that won’t necessarily be an easy feat.
Defensemen Andrew Kruse and Sam Brennan will be out again after missing the RIT series, as well as forward Jacob Marti. Defenseman Mitchell Digby will return, though, after being sidelined last week.
Kruse and Brennan’s absences leave two spots open in the defense corps, meaning the team’s younger players will need to step up.
“They need to come in and create a band-aid for us,” Serratore said. “You don’t have to win the game for us; just don’t lose the game for us. We’re looking for, at best, neutral shifts from those guys.
“Right now I have to dance with the dance partners that are available.”
In addition to Serratore having a happy Halloween, something more important is on the line this weekend: the Pikes Peak Trophy.
The Tigers won three games in a row from 2018 to 2020 before Air Force and CC split last year’s series, allowing the Tigers to keep the trophy since 2018.
In more than two decades of coaching the Falcons, the rivalry hasn’t become any less important for Serratore. And after a few years of his rivals holding series bragging rights, he is destined to bring the trophy back to the Academy.
“It’s a city championship, and once a team has it, it’s hard to get it back because you have to win both games,” Serratore said. “I’d be lying if I said that doesn’t mean anything. That’s why we have a trophy, so we can play for it.
“There’s a lot of pride in that. We want that trophy here.”