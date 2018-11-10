Air Force and New Mexico took a while to find the offensive rhythm that has defined their series in recent years.
But they’re there now.
The teams combined for 31 second-quarter points as Air Force went into halftime with a slim 21-17 advantage at Falcon Stadium.
For the Falcons, the option offense has seen perhaps its best balance of the year. Quarterback Donald Hammond III has 99 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tailback Kade Remsberg has 99 yards and a score. And fullback Taven Birdow and Christian Mallard have combined for 96 rushing yards with a touchdown.
Hammond is also 2-of-3 passing for 39 yards.
The loser of this game between teams with identical 3-6, 1-4 Mountain West records will fall out of bowl contention, though Air Force could still technically get in at 5-7 as the first in line based on graduation rate if not all spots are filled.
New Mexico began revving its offensive engines after three early punts and a quarterback change from Coltin Gerhart to Sheriron Jones.
The Lobos gained just 73 yards in the first quarter, then gained 177 in the second.
The Falcons have stopped two New Mexico drives thanks to third-down sacks from Parker Noreen and Blake Daley, and they held the Lobos to a field goal before the half after New Mexico had first and goal at the 5.
Get play-by-play updates from Brent Briggeman here: