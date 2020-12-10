Air Force’s next conference games against Sacred Heart on Dec. 18-19, which were supposed to comprise the Falcons’ last series before Christmas, “aren’t being played,” according to Atlantic Hockey.
COVID-19 “issues” and “distinct safety concerns” were cited. The decision came from the university level, not league.
Atlantic Hockey would not confirm whether the games will be forfeited or rescheduled.
Air Force is the geographic outlier in Atlantic Hockey. The other 10 teams are close together in the Northeast in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The league’s 2020-21 scheduling partner Long Island University is also in New York. Air Force wasn’t included in either the Eastern or Western pod for the current season.
League standings are set to be determined by point percentage this season in case full schedules can’t be played.
This wasn't the only Atlantic Hockey series taken off the slate on Thursday. Air Force’s last opponent, Robert Morris, had its home-and-home series with Niagara postponed.
Air Force coach Frank Serratore has said he wants to send his players home for the holidays. Now the program has an extra week to work with. After this weekend's exhibitions against the National Team Development Program, the Falcons’ next game is Jan. 3.
“I am concerned with the mental health of our cadet athletes more than the physical,” Serratore said.
“It hasn’t really had a huge physical impact [on Air Force’s athletes]. The long-term, I don’t know.”
Serratore said his freshmen arrived for basic training in late June. Usually they get chances to unwind, including parents’ weekend and Thanksgiving, but this year’s group did not. Some players spent time in quarantine.
“We’re trying to work with our doctors as best we can to get our guys outta here,” Serratore said. “I think it’s vital that they get home ... to decompress, to spend some time with their families.
“It’s been a long haul.”
Social circles must be small, he added, and they’ll have to continue testing.