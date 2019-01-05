NCAA HOCKEY
Caption +

Air Force Falcons forward Evan Giesler (15) celebrates his goal with forward Evan Feno (18) and forward Matt Serratore (12) and forward Kyle Haak (16) in the second period against the Denver Pioneers. The Denver Pioneers defeated the Air Force Falcons 4-1 in men's ice hockey on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Cadet Ice Arena. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing

 Isaiah J. Downing
Show MoreShow Less

LAS VEGAS – Air Force scored a season-high four power-play goals Friday night in a 7-1 win over St. Lawrence in the first round of the Ice Vegas Invitational.

Air Force (11-7-1 overall) advanced to the championship game and will play Western Michigan at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Evan Giesler had two goals for Air Force.

The Falcons outshot St. Lawrence 30-18. Goalie Billy Christopoulos made 17 saves for Air Force.

Western Michigan (10-6-1) beat UConn 5-1 to advance to the title game against the Falcons.

Tags

Load comments