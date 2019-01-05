LAS VEGAS – Air Force scored a season-high four power-play goals Friday night in a 7-1 win over St. Lawrence in the first round of the Ice Vegas Invitational.
Air Force (11-7-1 overall) advanced to the championship game and will play Western Michigan at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Evan Giesler had two goals for Air Force.
The Falcons outshot St. Lawrence 30-18. Goalie Billy Christopoulos made 17 saves for Air Force.
Western Michigan (10-6-1) beat UConn 5-1 to advance to the title game against the Falcons.