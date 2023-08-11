The Air Force Falcons are welcoming 11 new players to its hockey team this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Name: Owen Baumgartner

Hometown: Owatanna, Minn.

Height/Weight: 5'10", 185 lbs

Last year: Played 44 games for North American Hockey League's Oklahoma Warriors. Scored 10 goals and recorded 31 assists. Was Warriors top-scoring defenseman.

Name: James Callahan

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Height/Weight: 6'0", 175 lbs

Last year: Played 59 games for NAHL Springfield Jr. Blues as team captain. Had 18 points on six goals and 12 assists. Second on the team in points as a defensemen.

Name: Nolan Cunningham

Hometown: Helena, Mont.

Height/Weight: 6'2", 185lbs

Last year: Went to USAFA prep school. 2021-2022: Played for NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Scored five goals and had 21 assists for 26 points. Tied as the top scoring defenseman.

Name: Will Staring

Hometown: Springfield, Va.

Height/Weight: 6' 2", 195 lbs.

Last year: Played 10 games for Green Bay Gamblers of United States Hockey League. Then went to USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints where he played 40 games scoring two goals with 13 assists. Had three assists with Green Bay.

FORWARDS

Name: Ethan Ullrick

Hometown: Crystal Lake, Ill.

Height/Weight: 5'11", 175 lbs

Last year: Played 54 games as assistant captain for Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League. Scored 18 goals and recorded 29 assists. Was second on the team in goals and third on the team in points. Recorded 15 points in 14 playoff games. Had five power-play goals and two game-winners.

Name: Sam Jacobs

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.

Height/Weight: 6'0", 185 lbs

Last year: Played 55 games as assistant captain for Wisconsin Windigo of the NAHL. Scored seven goals and recorded 11 assists. Had three points in seven playoff games.

Name: Owen Dubois

Hometown: Madison, Wisc.

Height/Weight: 6'4", 200 lbs.

Last year: Team captain for NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. Recorded 33 points on 12 goals and 21 assists. Led team with five game-winning goals.

Name: Nick Remissong

Hometown: Lake Forest, Ill.

Height/Weight: 6'0", 185 lbs

Last year: Played for BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters. Was third on the team in points with 35 off of 16 goals, 19 assists. Second on the team in goals. Led team with three game-winners and five power-play goals.

Name: Brendan Gibbons

Hometown: Wakefield, R.I.

Height/Weight: 6'2", 205 lbs

Last year: Played 60 games for Maine Nordiques of NAHL. Recorded 58 points on 17 goals and 41 assists. Led team with nine power-play goals. Had eight points in seven playoff games and three game-winners on the season.

GOALTENDERS

Name: Dominik Wasik

Hometown: Superiror, Colo.

Height/Weight: 6'1", 165 lbs

Last year: Played 35 games for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Recorded a a .924 saves percentage with a 2.22 goals against average and a 25-9-1 record

Name: Carter Clafton

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.

Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 lbs

Last year: Played 29 games with the NAHL's Amarillo Wranglers and had a .919 saves percentage and a 2.41 GAA.