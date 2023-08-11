The Air Force Falcons are welcoming 11 new players to its hockey team this season.
DEFENSEMEN
Name: Owen Baumgartner
Hometown: Owatanna, Minn.
Height/Weight: 5'10", 185 lbs
Last year: Played 44 games for North American Hockey League's Oklahoma Warriors. Scored 10 goals and recorded 31 assists. Was Warriors top-scoring defenseman.
Name: James Callahan
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Height/Weight: 6'0", 175 lbs
Last year: Played 59 games for NAHL Springfield Jr. Blues as team captain. Had 18 points on six goals and 12 assists. Second on the team in points as a defensemen.
Name: Nolan Cunningham
Hometown: Helena, Mont.
Height/Weight: 6'2", 185lbs
Last year: Went to USAFA prep school. 2021-2022: Played for NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Scored five goals and had 21 assists for 26 points. Tied as the top scoring defenseman.
Name: Will Staring
Hometown: Springfield, Va.
Height/Weight: 6' 2", 195 lbs.
Last year: Played 10 games for Green Bay Gamblers of United States Hockey League. Then went to USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints where he played 40 games scoring two goals with 13 assists. Had three assists with Green Bay.
FORWARDS
Name: Ethan Ullrick
Hometown: Crystal Lake, Ill.
Height/Weight: 5'11", 175 lbs
Last year: Played 54 games as assistant captain for Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League. Scored 18 goals and recorded 29 assists. Was second on the team in goals and third on the team in points. Recorded 15 points in 14 playoff games. Had five power-play goals and two game-winners.
Name: Sam Jacobs
Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.
Height/Weight: 6'0", 185 lbs
Last year: Played 55 games as assistant captain for Wisconsin Windigo of the NAHL. Scored seven goals and recorded 11 assists. Had three points in seven playoff games.
Name: Owen Dubois
Hometown: Madison, Wisc.
Height/Weight: 6'4", 200 lbs.
Last year: Team captain for NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. Recorded 33 points on 12 goals and 21 assists. Led team with five game-winning goals.
Name: Nick Remissong
Hometown: Lake Forest, Ill.
Height/Weight: 6'0", 185 lbs
Last year: Played for BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters. Was third on the team in points with 35 off of 16 goals, 19 assists. Second on the team in goals. Led team with three game-winners and five power-play goals.
Name: Brendan Gibbons
Hometown: Wakefield, R.I.
Height/Weight: 6'2", 205 lbs
Last year: Played 60 games for Maine Nordiques of NAHL. Recorded 58 points on 17 goals and 41 assists. Led team with nine power-play goals. Had eight points in seven playoff games and three game-winners on the season.
GOALTENDERS
Name: Dominik Wasik
Hometown: Superiror, Colo.
Height/Weight: 6'1", 165 lbs
Last year: Played 35 games for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Recorded a a .924 saves percentage with a 2.22 goals against average and a 25-9-1 record
Name: Carter Clafton
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minn.
Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 lbs
Last year: Played 29 games with the NAHL's Amarillo Wranglers and had a .919 saves percentage and a 2.41 GAA.
