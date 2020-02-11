For Faceoff at Falcon Stadium, Air Force hockey is breaking out its winter whites.
The Falcons will debut new jerseys that are the same style as their 50th anniversary ones, which arrived last season. There were academy patches added to the shoulders.
The white jerseys with blue shoulders read “USAFA” down the front. For the outdoor game, they’ll be paired with white helmets, pants and gloves.
Captain Matt Pulver and assistant captains Trevor Stone and Brady Tomlak briefly laced up their skates Tuesday on the outdoor ice.
“I’m a big fan. Something new and flashy,” freshman Blake Bride said. “I think it’s going to look good out there for that night.”