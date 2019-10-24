Air Force Falcons forward Kieran Durgan (88) tries to deflect the puck past RIT Tigers goaltender Logan Drackett (30) Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, during the second period at the Cadet Ice Hall on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He did not score. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
On Thursday night, nearly all the numbers were in Air Force’s favor except the one that mattered.
Air Force dominated possession but couldn’t score in a 2-1 loss in its conference opener against visiting RIT. The Falcons are 0-5 for the first time under Frank Serratore.
The Falcons peppered Logan Drackett and the post all night but couldn’t find a way in. They put 44 shots on goal and another 44 went wide. When the puck did wind up in Air Force’s zone the Falcons sacrificed the body, blocking 21 shots.
Luke Manning’s clean open-net bid that was bodied down by a Tiger seemed to signal this wasn’t the Falcons’ night.
Air Force Falcons huddle around their net before their game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, against the RIT Tigers at the Cadet Ice Hall on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
RIT Tigers forward Shawn Cameron (15) scores a power-play goal on a shot behind Air Force Falcons goaltender Zack LaRocque (31)Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, during the first period at the Cadet Ice Hall on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons forward Matt Pulver (21) scores past RIT Tigers goaltender Logan Drackett (30) Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, during the third period at the Cadet Ice Hall on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons outshot the Tigers 44-11, but lost 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“I’m not a real religious guy, but if there is a God, he’s testing us right now,” Serratore said. “We’ve gotta find a way to get through this.”
Matt Pulver finally got through on Air Force’s 39th shot on goal. Brady Tomlak stripped RIT of the puck and fed the senior captain in front of the net.
The Falcons furiously pressed for the equalizer and Kieran Durgan did his best Bobby Orr impression to block an empty-netter, but the clock wound down and RIT’s mere 11 shots got the job done.
Air Force outshot RIT (4-1) 9-0 through the first four and a half minutes of the game and put forth an improved power play, but the Tigers still led after one.
After a too-many-men penalty and ensuing goal sealed a win for Arizona State the previous weekend, the same call against Air Force cost them Thursday. Shawn Cameron was given the time to do whatever he wanted with a rebound.
“The coaches have been saying it, we can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” Pulver said “We’re a young team. We’re still figuring it out. We’ll be alright.”
Early in the third period the puck popped out to RIT’s Elijah Gonsalves. He beat Zach Mirageas to it, skated in and scored the game-winner.
As the coaches shook hands, Serratore observed that the Tigers felt similarly about the outcome.
“They’re giving me the look like, we stole one here. They know that,” Serratore said.
“They found a way to win a game that we territorially dominated.”
The Air Force coach said the message is that the Falcons need to keep their heads up.
“That was about as well as a team can play tonight,” Pulver said. “It’s frustrating.
“I think if we stick with the process and play like that every night, we’re going to be fine."