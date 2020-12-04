Robert Morris scored twice in the first minute of Friday’s third period at an empty Cadet Ice Arena.
That buried Air Force, which has scored once in each of its first three games - all losses.
In the Falcons’ first series, they were able to keep the puck out of their own net for the most part but couldn’t get anything going in the other end. In a 4-1 loss in their home opener, they couldn’t do either.
“It’s frustrating. Feel for the kids. But it’s all part of the process,” coach Frank Serratore said.
Nineteen seconds into the Colonials’ first power play of the game and 46 into the third period, the puck came off the boards and Matthew Guerra wound up with it between the hashmarks. He turned and fired to put his team up 3-0.
Nick Lalonde landed another punch while the Falcons were down, scoring 14 seconds later. Zach LaRocque relieved Alex Schilling in net.
“We were trying to give it back to them and put the pressure on,” senior defenseman Alex Mehnert said. “We’ve got to keep it moving, keep the boys motivated.
“But we did the opposite.”
The offense started churning, outshooting RMU 10-7 in the final period when the outcome had been sealed. Thomas Daskas won a faceoff back to Zach Mirageas, who ripped a shot through traffic for his first of the season.
Schilling (20 saves) spread out to deny a goal and then made an impressive kick save from close range to keep the game close. But Robert Morris went up 2-0 when captain Nick Jenny sent a high shot rattling around the cage midway through the second period.
Freshman defensemen Sam Brennan and Luke Robinson made strong plays to prevent a breakaway and shove a creeping Colonial off the puck, respectively.
“Due to COVID and all of that, we’ve had to rely pretty heavily on freshman and sophomore players,” Mehnert said. “They’re getting experience they need to make a good push at the end of the season.”
Getting there without falling too far behind in Atlantic Hockey will require more and better scoring chances.
“The worst thing we can do is complicate things,” Serratore said. “It’s gonna take a while. Not making excuses, we like our guys, but we’re very young. We need to get some guys back."
The numbers took another hit as freshman Brian Adams broke his finger in practice and did not play. Serratore said senior co-captain Jake Levin, who hadn’t skated in two weeks after a potential COVID-19 exposure, was released and thrown right into the lineup as the extra skater because the Falcons just needed bodies. He saw plenty of ice time.
Billy Duma, the team's video manager the past two years, made his game debut. He took regular shifts on a line centered by freshman Jacob Marti.