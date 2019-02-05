Air Force hasn’t been Air Force in the second half of this hockey season. The Falcons have counted on being a strong road team, but have a 5-7-1 mark away from Cadet Ice Arena.
They’ve counted on a second-half push propelling them into the conference tournament and beyond, with winning records after Jan. 1 in 11 of the past 12 seasons. Their 48 wins in the new year over the past three seasons are third most of any team in the country. But this year, the Falcons are stuck, 3-4-3 with six regular-season games to go. Each good weekend is quickly canceled out.
This rare February bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. It provides a chance to rest, get way ahead on schoolwork, and reset mentally.
“We’re just so close. We’re just not quite clicking,” goaltender Billy Christopoulos said. “Hopefully this bye week will give us a chance to refocus and get back to our roots. Get back to the usual second-half Air Force team everyone’s afraid of.”
Some Air Force calling cards have remained in play — evenly distributed scoring, highly ranked special teams, and a goaltender able and willing to stand on his head.
Christopoulos was named January’s top goalie with a conference-best 1.80 GAA and .941 saves percentage. He’s a senior, and this is his last chance to make it past hockey’s final eight.
“That’s the biggest thing with this group — guys, don’t waste this opportunity,” coach Frank Serratore said. “… These guys don’t come around very often. We got awfully lucky falling into Shane Starrett and Billy Christopoulos.
“We need to get it together and finish strong because when you got a guy like that in the net, you play well in front of him, the sky’s the limit as far as what you can accomplish.”
Serratore has said for months that the Falcons shouldn’t be putting so much of the burden on Christopoulos, with a long postseason hopefully on the horizon.
Christopoulos — who plans to use the break to sleep, study and maybe lift — isn’t complaining, of course.
“Is more fun when the guys are down in our end and I get to make all the saves,” he said. “But at the same time, you’re looking for a better balance.”
The Falcons succeeded in cutting down Christopoulos’ work in a sweep of Robert Morris, but then came an overtime loss and shutout at the hands of Bentley.
Thanks to a strong first half, Air Force is second in the conference — at least through Friday.
Serratore said the coaches can only do so much, and it’s on the players to take the next step after the break. Christopoulos agreed.
The coach has far from given up hope that it will happen.
“The majority of the guys in that locker room have provided some of the fondest memories that I’ll take to my grave,” Serratore said. “Two final eight teams. I believe in those guys. I’ll believe in them until it’s over.”