Air Force Falcons forward Brady Tomlak (28) passes from behind the RIT Tigers net while RIT Tigers forward Ryan Kruper (12) defends Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, during the third period at the Cadet Ice Hall on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcons outshot the Tigers 44-11, but lost 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)