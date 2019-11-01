10_24_19 AFA RIT2317 .jpg
Air Force's hockey team lost 7-1 to Sacred Heart on Friday in Bridgeport, Conn.

Sacred Heart jumped to a three-goal lead in the first period and cruised to an easy win. Air Force's lone goal came from senior Brady Tomlak in the third period.

"The Pioneers dominated the second period racking up 12 shots on goal in period while holding Air Force to just three," Sacred Heart said on its website.

The Falcons surrendered 33 shots on goal, with junior goalie Zach LaRoque letting five pucks hit the net in less than two periods of play.

LaRoque was relieved in goal by sophomore Alex Schilling, who gave up the final two scores. The Falcons went 0-3 on the power play, with surrendering two goals after Falcons players wound up in the penalty box.

The loss was the seventh-straight for the Falcons on the ice, leaving the team winless for the season.

They'll play again Saturday morning at Sacred Heart,  which raised its record to 3-3-1 with Friday's victory.

The Falcons aren't close to surrendering their series lead against Sacred Heart. After 45 meetings, Air Force leads 26-13-7.

