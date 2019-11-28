Max Harper’s goal on Saturday came about a minute and a half too late to secure Frank Serratore’s 400th win at the helm of Air Force.
Though the Falcons scored in 3-on-3 overtime to secure the extra standings point, the game went down as an official tie in keeping with the league rules adopted in July.
“We were saying, ‘Congratulations on 399 ½,” senior Brady Tomlak said. “Hopefully we get him that win on Friday. It means a lot to us to get him that.”
A young Air Force team is in Niagara to take on the Purple Eagles this weekend with a milestone on the table and an active five-game point streak on the line. Key to helping achieve that is a line consisting entirely of rookies.
A first reaction to an all-freshman line would be that it’s a liability, thrown together out of necessity. But the group has been together for several weeks now and proven to be an asset.
Atlantic Hockey rookie of the week Willie Reim said he, Blake Bride and Luke Manning needed time to acclimate to the college game but by the time they assembled, something clicked.
“Throughout these four games, we’ve slowly gotten more comfortable,” he said. “We’re finding our stride.”
The same could be said of the Falcons as a whole at this point. After a challenging and winless start, the team is 4-0-1 in its past five. Reim said this is the same personnel, just with different results.
“It wasn’t like we were getting demolished. There weren’t a lot of huge flaws in our game,” Reim said.
“Really it’s just believing. Now that we’re winning we’ve just got to keep it up. Might as well, right?”