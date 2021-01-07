After struggling to keep up in its first five games, Air Force has made it past regulation twice in a row. Both games ended in disappointment.
The Falcons’ hopes for a tying goal Wednesday were seemingly snuffed when they went shorthanded in the final minute of regulation, but a lot happened in those 14 seconds. Thomas Daskas won a faceoff in Air Force’s end, got to the other side of the ice and knocked his own rebound in to tie the game.
The freshman hadn’t cut it that close with an equalizer before.
“Not under 30 seconds,” Daskas said. “That was pretty wild last night.”
The team couldn’t ride that momentum and beat Sacred Heart, so Daskas and the rest of the freshman class - which contributed five of six goals in the past three games - are still waiting on their first win at Air Force (0-6-1).
“We’re super ready. Hopefully it’s going to come tomorrow,” Daskas said. “I think we’ve all been working really hard and I think we kind of deserve one now.”
They’ll get two chances against Mercyhurst (2-5-1) in the Falcons’ fourth and fifth games in seven days. The Lakers are looking for a boost as well, having been swept by Canisius last weekend.
“I think we’re starting to figure stuff out a lot better. We’re coming together as a team a lot more,” Daskas said. “I definitely think we’re trending in the right direction.”