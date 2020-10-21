All Atlantic Hockey, almost all the time for Air Force in 2020-21 as it stands.
Air Force released its schedule Wednesday. It’s set to start the season on the road Nov. 27-28 at AIC, followed by a series at home against Robert Morris the next weekend.
“Right now it’s up to us to find a way to make sure that our boys are as game-ready as possible when we fly out to Springfield Thanksgiving weekend,” coach Frank Serratore said in a video released shortly before the schedule.
There’s only one offering outside Atlantic Hockey and its scheduling partner on the list. The Falcons will welcome the National Team Development Program for two exhibition games Dec. 12-13.
Serratore called three geographically close opponents — Colorado College, Denver and Arizona State — “logical” choices. But in the case of CC and Denver, “their league is not allowing them to play.”
Arizona State has a scheduling agreement with the Big Ten, which is not allowing nonconference play.
“We would love to play, even if they were scrimmages, against CC and Denver, to play against somebody else before we open up against AIC,” Serratore said. “We would love to be able to do that. But that’s not in the cards right now.”
Air Force will host Army the weekend of Jan. 15-16. The release said information on Cadet Ice Arena fan attendance will be released at a later date.
In total the Falcons will play 20 conference games, two against each Atlantic Hockey team. They’ll play home and away series in 2021 against brand-new program Long Island University, an Atlantic Hockey scheduling partner this season.
The Atlantic Hockey playoffs begin March 5-7. The Atlantic Hockey Final Four is scheduled for March 19-20.
Air Force 2020-21 schedule (times all TBA)
Nov. 27 (Fri) American International College Springfield, Mass. Nov. 28 (Sat) American International College Springfield, Mass. Dec. 4 (Fri) Robert Morris University USAFA Dec. 5 (Sat) Robert Morris University USAFA Dec. 12 (Sat) National Team Development Program (EXH) USAFA Dec. 13 (Sun) National Team Development Program (EXH) USAFA Dec. 18 (Fri) Sacred Heart University USAFA Dec. 19 (Sat) Sacred Heart University USAFA Jan. 2 (Sat) Niagara University Niagara Falls, N.Y. Jan. 3 (Sun) Niagara University Niagara Falls, N.Y. Jan. 8 (Fri) Mercyhurst University Erie, Pa. Jan. 9 (Sat) Mercyhurst University Erie, Pa. Jan. 15 (Fri) Army USAFA Jan. 16 (Sat) Army USAFA Jan. 22 (Fri) LIU USAFA Jan. 23 (Sat) LIU USAFA Jan. 30 (Sat) Bentley University Waltham, Mass. Jan. 31 (Sun) Bentley University Waltham, Mass. Feb. 5 (Fri) Holy Cross Worcester, Mass. Feb. 6 (Sat) Holy Cross Worcester, Mass. Feb. 12 (Fri) RIT USAFA Feb. 13 (Sat) RIT USAFA Feb. 19 (Fri) LIU Long Island, N.Y. Feb. 20 (Sat) LIU Long Island, N.Y. Feb. 26 (Fri) Canisius College USAFA Feb. 27 (Sat) Canisius College USAFA March 5 (Fri) AHA First Round TBD March 12 (Fri) AHA Quarterfinals TBD March 19 (Fri) AHA Final Four Buffalo, N.Y.