Air Force nabs win, tie in two-game series against Holy Cross Crusaders
Air Force right defenseman Zach Mirageas, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal Dec. 6 during the second period against Holy Cross at the Air Force Academy.

 Parker Seibold/The Gazette

All Atlantic Hockey, almost all the time for Air Force in 2020-21 as it stands.

Air Force released its schedule Wednesday. It’s set to start the season on the road Nov. 27-28 at AIC, followed by a series at home against Robert Morris the next weekend.

“Right now it’s up to us to find a way to make sure that our boys are as game-ready as possible when we fly out to Springfield Thanksgiving weekend,” coach Frank Serratore said in a video released shortly before the schedule.

There’s only one offering outside Atlantic Hockey and its scheduling partner on the list. The Falcons will welcome the National Team Development Program for two exhibition games Dec. 12-13.

Serratore called three geographically close opponents — Colorado College, Denver and Arizona State — “logical” choices. But in the case of CC and Denver, “their league is not allowing them to play.”

Arizona State has a scheduling agreement with the Big Ten, which is not allowing nonconference play.

“We would love to play, even if they were scrimmages, against CC and Denver, to play against somebody else before we open up against AIC,” Serratore said. “We would love to be able to do that. But that’s not in the cards right now.”

Air Force will host Army the weekend of Jan. 15-16. The release said information on Cadet Ice Arena fan attendance will be released at a later date.

In total the Falcons will play 20 conference games, two against each Atlantic Hockey team. They’ll play home and away series in 2021 against brand-new program Long Island University, an Atlantic Hockey scheduling partner this season.

The Atlantic Hockey playoffs begin March 5-7. The Atlantic Hockey Final Four is scheduled for March 19-20.

Air Force 2020-21 schedule (times all TBA)

Nov. 27 (Fri)   American International College            Springfield, Mass.                        

Nov. 28 (Sat)   American International College            Springfield, Mass.                        

Dec. 4 (Fri)    Robert Morris University                  USAFA                           

Dec. 5 (Sat)    Robert Morris University                 USAFA                          

Dec. 12 (Sat)   National Team Development Program (EXH)   USAFA                         

Dec. 13 (Sun)   National Team Development Program (EXH)   USAFA                           

Dec. 18 (Fri)   Sacred Heart University                   USAFA                        

Dec. 19 (Sat)   Sacred Heart University                   USAFA                          

Jan. 2 (Sat)    Niagara University                        Niagara Falls, N.Y.                      

Jan. 3 (Sun)   Niagara University                        Niagara Falls, N.Y.                      

Jan. 8 (Fri)    Mercyhurst University                     Erie, Pa.                              

Jan. 9 (Sat)   Mercyhurst University                     Erie, Pa.                               

Jan. 15 (Fri)   Army                                      USAFA                           

Jan. 16 (Sat)  Army                                      USAFA                         

Jan. 22 (Fri)   LIU                                       USAFA                          

Jan. 23 (Sat)  LIU                                       USAFA                           

Jan. 30 (Sat)   Bentley University                        Waltham, Mass.                            

Jan. 31 (Sun)   Bentley University                        Waltham, Mass.                            

Feb. 5 (Fri)    Holy Cross                                Worcester, Mass.                          

Feb. 6 (Sat)    Holy Cross                                Worcester, Mass.                          

Feb. 12 (Fri)   RIT                                       USAFA                           

Feb. 13 (Sat)   RIT                                       USAFA                          

Feb. 19 (Fri)   LIU                                       Long Island, N.Y.                      

Feb. 20 (Sat)   LIU                                       Long Island, N.Y.                      

Feb. 26 (Fri)   Canisius College                          USAFA                           

Feb. 27 (Sat)   Canisius College                          USAFA                          

March 5 (Fri)    AHA First Round                           TBD                                    

March 12 (Fri)   AHA Quarterfinals                         TBD                                    

March 19 (Fri)   AHA Final Four                            Buffalo, N.Y.

