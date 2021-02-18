Frank Serratore talked to Canisius coach Trevor Large. The Golden Griffins were heading west. It was happening. Seriously, this time.
The longtime Air Force coach knocked on wood anyway.
“I’m quite sure they’re going to show up because they smell a little blood in the water,” Serratore said. “They are contending with Robert Morris for the No. 1 seed in that western pod.”
“They’re big games for them, and they’re big games for us.”
The teams are set to close the regular season Friday and Saturday in Air Force’s third and fourth conference home games of the season due to a variety of factors, including the Falcons’ COVID-19 outbreak and what a school release termed Atlantic Hockey COVID protocols. The latter wiped out the Falcons’ last two series, creating a 16-day layoff.
Air Force (1-9-1) is certainly better rested than Canisius — and, Serratore anticipates, rustier. The Falcons haven’t played since their first win of the season Feb. 1. They called off practice every other day last week without an opponent to prepare for.
Ten Air Force games this season were listed as postponed, two more against LIU were taken off the schedule and one has been made up.
“We always have in the back of our minds that it’s not fair that teams aren’t coming out here,” sophomore defenseman Brandon Koch said. “At the end of the day, what we’ve learned is to control what we can control. That whole planning side of things is not something we can have control of.
“Us players, we’re just going out there and making the most of the games that we do have.”
An overtime victory at Bentley was affirming. Koch said it signaled to the Falcons what they’re capable of.
“Obviously it’s been a rough year, but with those few games, we definitely have life,” Koch said, referring to an overtime loss as well.
“We’re building to the team that we want to be. We’re confident that we’re going to get there this weekend and come playoffs.”