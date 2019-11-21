Air Force hockey heads to Robert Morris trying to keep a three-game win streak alive and, in the process, secure a milestone for coach Frank Serratore.
The Falcons (3-7, 3-3 Atlantic Hockey) patched themselves up on a bye week and headed to Pennsylvania for the conference series. With a sweep, Serratore can notch his 400th win in his 23rd season at Air Force. His record at the academy is 398-357-86.
“I thank the academy for believing in me enough to keep me as their hockey coach for this long,” Serratore said, saying there were times when other employers may have looked elsewhere.
The sweep looks unlikely on paper, as Robert Morris is first in Atlantic Hockey and enters with a four-game winning streak. Both the Falcons and Colonials swept Bentley in their previous outings.
The milestone will likely happen on the road either way, as Air Force next plays at Niagara.
Asked Tuesday to look back at a long college coaching career at Air Force and Denver, Serratore obliged but indicated that looking forward is more important.
“I don’t spend much time looking in the rearview mirror,” Serratore said. “I think you’ve got plenty of time to do that – what did Kenny Rogers say, when the dealing’s done?”