Air Force’s season has been an outlier in several ways, but the Falcons are still scrapping as the postseason begins.
Though the group underperformed by recent standards, missed out on a bye week with a late goal surrendered in the final game of the regular season and now must play into the conference tournament as a sixth seed, coach Frank Serratore has repeatedly said he’s having fun in a 10-win year, odd as that is.
“It has been a fun year, a fun group,” the Falcons’ coach of 23 seasons said. “Some of the adversity we went through wasn’t fun, but working with this group, and how hard they compete - we haven’t had many stinkers this year.
“Dialed-in, bright-eyed guys.”
Junior Alex Mehnert said he’s been on teams where not everyone is on the same page. When even a few people are checked out, it hits the whole team.
“We’ve had kind of a rough year, but everyone’s sticking together,” Mehnert, third in the country in blocked shots, said. We’re all fighting every day on and off the ice. It’s exciting to be part of something like this.”
“Fighting” was just a figure of speech - maybe. Serratore said there was almost a fight in practice Monday as things “bubbled over” between captain Matt Pulver and one of the team’s top defensemen, Zach Mirageas.
It apparently wasn’t a big deal, and not taken as a sign of discord. Quite the opposite.
“Not because our guys didn’t like each other, it’s because they still care,” Serratore said.
“I’d much rather be dealing with that than to have a bunch of nice guys out there going through the motions, not wanting to get the other guy angry.”
“People just forget about it after,” Mehnert recalled. “Quick, short memory and get back to the drills. Everybody’s friends.”
The Falcons are still working on themselves as they enter the postseason and navigating unfamiliar waters. This is just the second time since joining Atlantic Hockey in 2006-07 that they haven’t earned a first-round bye, and the first since 2015.
Air Force (10-18-6, 10-12-6 Atlantic Hockey) has further to go this year, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The Falcons weren’t fresh coming out of last season’s bye week and fell to Niagara in two games at home. And if they’d managed to lock up that fifth seed, they would have traveled to No. 4 and wouldn’t have seen home ice again.
“It’ll be great to play for them one last time,” Mehnert said of the fans.
“It’ll be a good warmup, get everyone excited and the confidence going. It’ll be good for the future.”
Last-place Mercyhurst hasn’t won since Jan. 17 and finished the season on an 0-12-1 run. It’s worth noting that the one tie came against Air Force. The Falcons have won all three playoff meetings.
It will be a battle between the two lowest-scoring teams in Atlantic Hockey, with Air Force scoring at a clip of 2.24 goals per game and Mercyhurst bringing up the rear at 1.94.
Serratore doesn’t think “we’ve played our best hockey yet,” and if the Falcons can limit defensive mistakes and net the goals they’ve struggled to score most of the season, this play-in can be more of a warm-up.
Should they get past the team they faced two weekends ago, Mercyhurst, they’ll get another crack at the team they played last weekend, RIT, March 13-15, in pursuit of an eighth conference title in 14 years.
If there is another gear, these two to three extra games give Air Force more time to get there.