It was a fairly methodical Air Force win until Trevor Stone threw some intrigue into the final eight and a half minutes.
A pair of Marshall Bowery scores staked the Falcons to a two-goal lead and the penalty kill made it hold up during a late five-minute major, leading to a 4-1 win over AIC on Friday night.
Alex Schilling made 28 saves. The flashiest contribution to his highlight reel was a split to deny Chris Dodero at the end of Stone’s major penalty for high sticking.
“The best player on the ice by a country mile was Schilling,” coach Frank Serratore said.
“I would like to think we chiseled a little bit of rust off our blades.”
Air Force (6-8-3, 6-4-3 Atlantic Hockey) saw its first game action in nearly a month. It went right back to the game plan and earned a conference point for the ninth time in 10 games.
Bowery came up the side and fired on Zackarias Skog (16 saves) to make it 2-1 midway through the second period, then buried a long shot from close to the same spot 2:18 later.
His line with freshmen Luke Manning and Willie Reim accounted for all but the empty-netter, which came from Kieran Durgan.
“We just found each other tonight,” Bowery said.
Manning got the game’s scoring started with his second career goal. Reim moved the puck on along the boards, then it kicked out as Bowery tied up his man.
Manning was all alone and went to one knee to bury the shot.
“Today we just focused on (doing) the little things” coming out of the break, he said. “We didn’t worry about winning, we just focused on taking it step by step.”
A “gritty,” close win over the defending conference tournament champion was an encouraging step as Air Force turns its sights on the stretch to the postseason.
“That’s what it’s going to be like at the end of the year so it’s nice to start getting into those habits right now,” Manning said.