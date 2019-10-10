Uncertainty surrounds Air Force as it opens its regular season in South Bend, Ind. against No. 9 Notre Dame. It was a motivator during the offseason.
“I was really anxious to see their brand of hockey,” coach Frank Serratore said after a blowout preseason win. “They are so well prepared. They trained hard in the offseason. We’ve never had a team that’s practiced with more intensity than this group.
“It sure has eased the transition. We’re really having a lot of fun with these guys.”
Air Force’s hockey brand of choice is hard working and, as Serratore often puts it, being tough to play against. Junior defenseman Zach Mirageas thinks the new faces that dot the lineup will assist in getting there.
“Not to knock last year’s guys, but last year we kind of got away from the grit that Air Force teams have had in the past,” he said. “I think this year, with all the big new guys that we got...I’ll tell you what, I don’t like going against them in practice, even though they’re freshmen.
“We’re going to have a lot of grit and a lot of speed this year.”
Months of preparation - spurred on and intensified, perhaps, by getting “knocked off our high horse at the end of last year” in the league playoffs, as senior forward Brady Tomlak put it, as well as not being able to fall back on experience - have given way to a first, unenviable test against the Irish.
“When guys know spots are open and there for the taking, they’re going to step their game up a little bit more,” Tomlak said.
Where to watch
The weekend series is an odd one with Friday’s game starting at 5 p.m., followed by a day off and then a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. Friday’s opener will be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports. NBCSN can be found on DirecTV (220), Dish Network (159) and on Comcast/Xfinity in Colorado Springs (56/772), per the team. The second game of the series can be found on the NHL Network - on DirecTV (215), Dish Network (157) and on Comcast/Xfinity in Colorado Springs (178/842). Both games will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Both can be heard at XTRASPORTS 1300 AM with Jay Ritchie calling the plays.