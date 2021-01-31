Several weeks away from the rink didn’t help an Air Force hockey team already in the middle of a historically bad start.
Air Force traveled to Bentley and fell 6-3 Sunday, remaining winless through its first 10 games (0-9-1). Never in the program’s 52 previous seasons have the Falcons gone 10 games before recording a win.
It was Air Force’s first game since a COVID-19 outbreak within the program caused a two-week shutdown. Five Air Force players tested positive after returning from a road trip.
“That’s not what we wanted but the reality is we haven’t played in 2½, three weeks,” associate head coach Joe Doyle said. “Obviously our timing and some things were off.”
It was a high-scoring game even without one disallowed goal to each team. Bentley sapped the momentum by scoring in the first and last minutes of the first period, then the first minute of the second. The second period was one of Air Force’s best in recent memory but it failed to score and got into penalty trouble.
Senior team captain Zach Mirageas took three puzzling minor penalties and saw his usually hefty ice time reduced in the third period. Fellow senior Marshall Bowery picked up a 10-minute misconduct at the end of the second.
“Then we self-destruct a little bit, some controllable things. We have some captains, some older guys, take some penalties that are completely avoidable,” Doyle said. “We changed the momentum, matter-of-factly, in the second period.”
Air Force went down 4-0 before Jake Levin tipped an Alex Mehnert shot into the net. Shawn Knowlton had a goal taken back after it was determined he batted it out of midair from above the crossbar, but he made one stick in the third.
Knowlton got it within two, but a wraparound bid spit out to Bentley’s Brendan Walkom, who restored the three-goal lead.
Senior Max Harper put a shot into the top corner for his first of the season with Alex Schilling pulled for the extra attacker, but Bentley countered with an empty-netter. Schilling made 24 saves.
“We gotta be the better version of ourselves — which we were at times — for longer stretches of the game and see what happens,” Doyle said.