A COVID-19 outbreak has caused the Air Force hockey program to shut down for two weeks and modify four home games.
Five members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a source confirmed.
The Falcons were set to host Army on Friday and Saturday. A first-ever series against new program Long Island University, an Atlantic Hockey scheduling partner for the 2020-21 season, was scheduled for Jan. 22-23. Neither of those series will be held as scheduled.
On Saturday, Air Force finished an East Coast road trip where it played five games in seven days. The Falcons played a two-game series against Niagara, a midweek makeup game against Sacred Heart and another two-game series against Mercyhurst.
Niagara’s men’s hockey program paused team activities Monday due to a positive test among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. This weekend’s scheduled series against LIU was postponed, leaving LIU without an opponent for two straight weekends.