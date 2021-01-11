AFA hockey

The Air Force hockey team gathers around the bench in this undated file photo.

A COVID-19 outbreak has caused the Air Force hockey program to shut down for two weeks and modify four home games.

Five members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a source confirmed. 

The Falcons were set to host Army on Friday and Saturday. A first-ever series against new program Long Island University, an Atlantic Hockey scheduling partner for the 2020-21 season, was scheduled for Jan. 22-23. Neither of those series will be held as scheduled.

On Saturday, Air Force finished an East Coast road trip where it played five games in seven days. The Falcons played a two-game series against Niagara, a midweek makeup game against Sacred Heart and another two-game series against Mercyhurst.

Niagara’s men’s hockey program paused team activities Monday due to a positive test among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. This weekend’s scheduled series against LIU was postponed, leaving LIU without an opponent for two straight weekends.

