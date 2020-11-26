For the past several weeks, the Air Force Falcons have rarely ventured outside a small, contained loop - class, chow hall, rink.
“It feels like Groundhog Day, almost,” senior Jake Levin said.
A reprieve is potentially coming up, though no one’s thinking too far ahead. As games around the country were called off, the Falcons continued to prepare to travel to Massachusetts for a season opener against AIC.
AIC won the regular-season title for a second straight year, while Air Force finished sixth in a shortened 2019-20 season.
The Yellow Jackets had a game scheduled against Quinnipiac on Nov. 24 but it was postponed. There were six Atlantic Hockey games on tap this weekend as of Thursday. Army’s series with Sacred Heart was postponed, as was Niagara’s with RIT. Air Force was one of the lucky ones.
An increased aspect of Levin’s job, along with fellow co-captain Zach Mirageas and alternate captains Alex Mehnert and Shawn Knowlton, has been checking in with a young team as opening day came and went and the isolation stretched on.
“It’s just important to see how everyone’s doing,” Knowlton said. “Taking that extra step goes a long way for everyone.”
Mirageas called this a “pretty unprecedented kind of challenge.”
“Me and the other three guys have to face it maybe a little more head-on just because we’re leading a group of 25, 26 other guys,” he said. “We’ve got to find ways to keep them motivated.”
Should everyone stay healthy and the schedule stay relatively intact, that extra month and a half of weight room time and on-ice work could have a positive effect. Many incoming Falcons have to regain the weight lost in basic training and for once, they had the time.
They’ve also been on the ice five or six days a week, at least 45 minutes at a time.
“That summer in between freshman and sophomore year has basically been the last few months,” Levin said. “I think the incoming class is a step ahead of where we usually are.
“Can’t really look past the next week, but I think we’re all looking forward to seeing the potential here and seeing how far that will take us.”
As AIC drew closer, the intensity bumped up considerably.
“It’s a relief,” Levin said. “We’ve put in a lot of work.
“I think we’re definitely very fortunate to be where we are.”
“We wanna win championships,” Knowlton added. “But with these times, we know that it’s got to be day by day.”