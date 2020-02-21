As the adage goes, work smarter, not harder.
Last-place Mercyhurst was outshot nearly 2-to-1 but took Air Force to 3-on-3 overtime, where Falcons senior Trevor Stone scored for the home team in Friday’s 1-1 official tie.
It took 36 shots for the Falcons to get one past Garrett Metcalf (43 saves), and that was it for 65 minutes. Senior fourth-liner Pierce Pluemer, scoreless through 24 games, finished Brandon Koch’s setup.
“I just gave it a good chop and it went by him,” Pluemer said. “I’ll take what I can get. It wasn’t the prettiest goal.
“Teams are pretty defensively sound this time of year. Any goal that gets by is going to be a hard-working goal.”
Mercyhurst took a penalty with 36 seconds left in 5-on-5 overtime. Air Force called a timeout, formulated a plan, then watched the puck skitter immediately out of the offensive zone, effectively ending their hopes of securing all three precious Atlantic Hockey standings points.
The Falcons carried over the power play into 3-on-3 overtime, where they’re undefeated this season. With a fourth attacker, they drew up another play. This one worked.
A rebound wound up on the stick of Stone on the doorstep and he tapped it home 28 seconds in to give Air Force two standings points.
Practically speaking, the Falcons (8-17-6, 8-11-6 conference) needed them more than the Lakers as a powerful finish could still secure them a first-round bye. Mercyhurst is in distant 11th in Atlantic Hockey.
Air Force gave up the first goal for the fourth straight game, and that’s mattered quite a bit - it’s 1-14-4 when an opponent converts first.
It was a dysfunctional first period for the Falcons. Though they led 14-4 in shots at one point and finished the 20 minutes with 16, few of them were good chances. They trailed after leaving a rebound for Mercyhurst’s Paul Maust in the slot.
“We’re not going to score a lot of goals so we’d better do everything in our power to give up as few as possible,” Falcons coach Frank Serratore said.
“Nothing against Mercyhurst, but I thought the majority of opportunities that they had had just as much to do with us not making good decisions as them making great plays.”
Though the shots faced were less frequent, the quality was there for Air Force’s Alex Schilling (24 saves). He made a butterfly save to deny the Lakers’ Gueorgui Feduolov on a breakaway.
Freshman defenseman Dalton Weigel earned his first career point with an assist on Pluemer’s goal.
Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux, who scored the tying goal and shootout winner, respectively, in Team USA’s gold-medal-winning victory over Canada in the 2018 Winter Games, took part in the ceremonial puck drop. Older brother Jacques, an All-American for the Falcons, is now a volunteer assistant with the team.