Despite going 9-11-6 in Atlantic Hockey and dropping all six nonconference games, Air Force isn’t ready to pack it in and look ahead to better days.
The upperclassmen have been to the NCAA Tournament. It’s not nothing, but with a bye — which is still in play — four Herculean efforts, and you’re back in the dance.
Just because it’s been a down year, as expected, doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to play for.
“This time of year, it can be hard for teams, depending what their record is, to stay interested,” associate head coach Joe Doyle said. “And you can say you’re interested, but do you see it in practice? Do you see it in the games when it gets tighter? Guys willing to block shots, take hits to make plays?
“Those things can creep out of your game if the collective group isn’t truly interested. This group is interested.”
The idea of a team flipping a switch and suddenly becoming a playoff powerhouse isn’t one coach Frank Serratore counts on. However, freshman defenseman Luke Rowe has seen what happens with a little puck luck.
He captained the Boston Jr. Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference last season. After a “pretty rough” second half, the team turned it on and won the Dineen Cup.
In retrospect, the pieces were there and the Jr. Bruins put them together. A year later, he’s hoping for similar out west.
“Everyone’s excited for the opportunity for playoffs and to prove what we can actually do, because I don’t think our record reflects our talent and our compete level,” Rowe said.
Like the Falcons, Rowe started slow and got better. The coaches wanted the 21-year-old newcomer to improve his foot speed, get pucks out and make better decisions.
Rowe didn’t crack the lineup until Nov. 2 and didn’t secure a roster spot until Jan. 4. In addition to adding a physical presence, he’s chipped in two goals and four assists and is plus-3 through 18 games.
“I’m night and day from when I came here to now, absolutely,” Rowe said.
“You've probably seen … getting in the lineup, being sound defensively, but every weekend now adding some things offensively as well,” Doyle said, referencing Rowe’s “weapon” of a power-play one-timer.
There have been bad-decision relapses that have found him in the box, or worse, back in the locker room early. Rowe plays aggressively and hand placement, leaning forward or raising up on a hit can draw an official’s attention and turn a game. Optics matter.
“You’ve just gotta stay physical and keep setting that tone,” Rowe said. “Separate people from the puck as clean as I can.”
Air Force would also like to cleanly separate fifth-place Robert Morris from its bye week.
A road series against RIT will close out the regular season for the Falcons. RIT is in fourth place, Air Force sixth. If the Falcons have a good weekend, get some help and jump Robert Morris (three points ahead) into fifth, they’d secure a first-round bye for the fifth straight season before traveling to the fourth-place team, as they did in 2018 when they traveled to Army, beat the Black Knights in three games and went on to win the conference championship and earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
Should they finish sixth through eighth in the conference, they’ll host a first-round series the next weekend. Doyle said there’s “a lot of value” in that bye for a team with few healthy bodies to spare due to injuries, suspensions and a dismissal.
The Falcons gave themselves some motivation last weekend at home.
Atlantic Hockey goalie of the week Alex Schilling allowed one goal in each game as Air Force won 2-1 and tied 1-1, taking the extra point in 3-on-3 overtime for five of six conference points. They were close games, which have been a problem spot for the Falcons. They’ve dropped seven one-goal games, and two more that were essentially one-goal games plus late empty-netters.
Mercyhurst was Atlantic Hockey’s last-place team, so a team with playoff aspirations would hope that series wouldn’t be so tight. But the Falcons got what they needed heading into the regular season’s final weekend.
“If we were ever going to gain any traction on this season and continue the belief system in the room that we were going to do something special this year, we had to get virtually all, if not all the points this past weekend,” Doyle said.
Rowe averted a potentially devastating goal and added an assist. He also picked up another call, on a hit that shouldn’t have been penalized and ultimately led to a goal-against. He knows why it was called that way. He’s still improving. So, it hopes, is Air Force.