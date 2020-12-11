Air Force won’t be able to improve an 0-4 record before the new year, but two exhibitions against the U.S. National Under-18 team offer the Falcons some valuable time to hone their craft.
“A couple of free opportunities to gain some more experience for our young players,” coach Frank Serratore said.
The Saturday-Sunday series against the National Team Development Program also gives the Falcons' coaches a chance to assess the goaltending situation.
Zach LaRocque was the starter for Air Force’s winless first seven games last season before Alex Schilling took over. This year Schilling is the one struggling early. Senior LaRocque relieved him in two losses against Robert Morris last weekend and played well.
“I would be shocked if you don’t see him in the goal, starting on Saturday,” Serratore said.
“If he plays well, you may very well see him on Sunday.”
The U.S. National Under 18 team is 7-4 overall. Due to postponements, the team has played just two games since Oct. 30. The group’s last outing was a Dec. 5 loss to the Chicago Steel of the USHL.
Since a home series against Sacred Heart on Dec. 18-19 won’t be played as scheduled, so this is it for the 2020 portion of an unusual, COVID-19 affected season.
“We’re going through some tough times right now,” Serratore said, noting the roster is “young and thin” due to injuries and disciplinary issues.
“We’re trying to get some traction here. The kids we do have are trying hard.”