Game postponements, goalie competitions and road trips, oh my!
It’s been over a month since Air Force’s last hockey game, and so much has happened during that time. Between a postponed series last weekend, an injury to Air Force’s starting goalie and more, the Falcons enter the new year with unconventional circumstances.
Air Force finished the calendar year 6-10-2 overall, losing its last five games. The Falcons’ last win came against Bentley on Nov. 12.
This weekend, they will battle Boston University and either Michigan Tech or Arizona State in the Desert Hockey Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
“We have some work cut out for us,” coach Frank Serratore said. “Not everybody makes the playoffs in this league, and we’ve lost a lot of points. We need to turn that around in a hurry.”
Postponed series
The Falcons were supposed to play last weekend against Canisius, but the visiting Golden Griffins were unable to come, because of the Buffalo airport’s closure.
Neither Air Force nor Canisius has weekends available, so the teams will have to play in between weekend series some time during the regular season. Serratore proposed a Monday-Tuesday series, and the teams will know “soon” the exact dates of the makeup games.
Though the postponement gave Air Force more time before its next games, Serratore said he would have liked to play the games to break the skid.
“We’ll know at the end of the season when we look back at how we played on the weekends and in the makeup scenario (how it affected us),” Serratore said. “It’s not a perfect scenario, unless you can find a way to get eight days in a week.”
While games against Canisius may have snapped Air Force’s conference schedule, it may work out to the Falcons’ favor.
Air Force has built a brand around being a “second-half team.” A year ago, the Falcons started similarly rough — 5-9-2 through 16 games — before winning 11 of their final 16 games.
If the Falcons have a similar surge in the next couple of months, playing those Canisius games later might actually help them.
“It’s something we talked about,” Serratore said. “For all intents and purposes, we’re in the playoffs right now.”
Battle in goal
During Air Force’s last series of 2022, starting goalie Guy Blessing suffered a bursitis-related injury. He played both games but was in pain doing so.
Blessing and his coaches believed the Christmas break would give him enough time to recover and be back, but that wasn’t the case. The sophomore is out indefinitely, taking medications in hopes of returning soon.
Between Blessing’s injury and the departure of sophomore Aaron Randazzo from the program, that leaves two options: senior Austin Park and junior Maiszon Balboa.
Park played in four games as a junior and played for eight minutes in Air Force’s loss to Colorado College on Oct. 28. Balboa has played in three games this year, allowing four goals in over 76 minutes of ice time.
With neither receiving expansive playing time this year, Serratore said he will use the practices ahead of the Desert Hockey Classic as a tryout for the starting role.
“It’s an opportunity to show what they have,” the coach said. “If I’m one of them, I’m pretty excited. They better be ready to go.”
Desert bound
This weekend will be Air Force’s first time playing in the Desert Hockey Classic, a four-team annual tournament that began in the 2015-16 season. Games will be played at Mullett Arena, the shared facility of Arizona State and the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.
The Falcons open the tourney on Friday against Boston University, a perennial powerhouse ranked No. 6 in the latest USCHO poll.
Depending on the result from game one, they will face either Michigan Tech or Arizona State on Saturday. The Huskies are ranked No. 16 in the poll, while the Sun Devils are receiving five votes in the rankings.
“We have our hands full,” Serratore said. “We play high-level competition, and I expect us to compete well.”
BU, Michigan Tech and ASU are all not members of the Atlantic Hockey Association, so the games won’t count toward the Falcons’ conference record.
But Serratore still believes success at the Desert Hockey Classic can boost his team before the second half of AHA play.
“There are no moral victories for us anymore; we have to find a way to start winning,” Serratore said. “We have to get it done. That starts against Boston University.”