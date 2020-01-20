Air Force's hockey team is gearing up for an emotionally charged Presidents Day at Falcon Stadium, taking frigid, fond small-town memories out under the bright lights.
The long-rumored outdoor game between Air Force and Colorado College on Feb. 17 is going ahead. Tickets for the "Faceoff at Falcon Stadium" are on sale through Air Force’s website and ticket office.
The game will take place two days after the NHL’s Stadium Series game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, on the ice put down on the football field. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.
There’s a touch of familiarity for many Falcons. Matt Pulver and Brady Tomlak honed their skills on backyard ponds, Pulver in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Tomlak in Oakland, Mich.
Pulver said it was so cold they’d wear gloves underneath their gloves. He and his siblings and friends would thaw out with some of mom’s hot chocolate, then go out and “do it all again” on Lake Wissota.
“I think that’s the most fun part about playing hockey, the outdoor games with your buddies,” Pulver said.
For the seniors it also represents a grand memory in their last handful of games.
“Being able to play in front of hopefully a lot of people, in a big environment, outdoors against our crosstown rivals, I think it’ll be a special moment that I’ll remember the rest of my life,” Pulver said.
The announcement arrived Jan. 1, 2019, that the Colorado Avalanche would host an opponent — it was later revealed that it would be the Los Angeles Kings — at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 15.
NHL outdoor ice is usually used for other events. Colorado College played Denver the week before a Stadium Series game at Coors Field in February 2016. That matchup was announced more than nine months in advance.
But more than a year went by without official word about a college game this time. The “TBA” next to the Feb. 17 game on both teams’ schedules grew more and more conspicuous.
“I never really doubted,” Tomlak said. “My hopes were always pretty high.”
General-public tickets are $25 and student tickets are $10, though there’s no class that day and cadet attendance could be low. The game is included in Air Force season ticket holders’ packages and they had a 48-hour window to call the ticket office and land some of the best seats.
Air Force coach Frank Serratore opened Monday with a joke about how he’d hoped, once making the travel team in his native Minnesota 50 years ago, that he wouldn’t have to play outside again.
But he has fond memories of pond hockey as well. He lamented the decline of outdoor play, in hockey and other sports, due to multiple factors, including more indoor rinks and less free time .
“I miss those days,” he said.
They’ll get to relive them for one night, at least. The game is the second of the home-and-home series between Colorado College and Air Force. The Tigers took home the winner’s Pikes Peak Trophy for the first time last season, and the Falcons will have to win the weekend to get it back.
“I think, especially for my class, four years with these guys, to kind of end on (taking it back) would be a really cool experience for us,” Tomlak said.
What to wear?
Both teams dropped a lot of details , but hints regarding what the teams will wear weren’t among them.
Serratore said Air Force equipment specialist Rob Rush may have “something in the works.” Pulver has an idea if it doesn’t come together — Air Force’s throwback jerseys that read “USAFA” diagonally across the front.
“We’ll see what he has in store,” Pulver said. “I’m sure he has something up his sleeve.”