BRIDGEPORT, Conn. • Air Force (1-7, 1-3 AHA) scored four goals in the second period and held off Sacred Heart for a 4-3 win, its first of the season, in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Saturday .

After a scoreless first period, the teams erupted for six goals in the second. The Falcons’ Shawn Knowlton scored his first career goal at 2:26 of the second period from Matt Pulver.

The lead was the first for Air Force since the season opener at Notre Dame. The lead was short-lived as the Pioneers scored on the rush at 3:12 when Max Luuko scored his first of the season. The Falcons then scored three straight goals for a 4-1 lead.

Late in the third , SHU cut the Falcon lead to 4-3 with 6:59 left but was unable to tie vs Alex Schilling in his first start.

