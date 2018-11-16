SPRINGFIELD, Mass. • American International College’s Tobias Fladeby and Luka Maver each scored two goals to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 5-0 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday, at the Mass Mutual Center. Air Force’s five-game winning streak ended as the Falcons fall to 6-5 overall, 6-3 in the league.
AIC (4-7-1, 4-4-1 AHC) jumped on the board early as Fladeby scored less than three minutes into the game. On the rush, Hugo Reinhart’s centering pass from behind the net found Fladeby in the slot at 2:52. The Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 lead, also on the rush, as Blake Christensen dropped a pass to Fladeby and his wrister from the slot gave the home team a two-goal lead at 11:45. Less than a minute later, AIC lit the lamp again. Patrik Demel’s shot from the left point was re-directed in front by Luka Maver for a 3-0 lead at 12:28.
Late in the second period, AIC forced a turnover that led to an odd-man rush. Chris Dodero controlled the puck down the left side and fed Martin Mellberg on the back door for his second of the season at 17:47.
The Yellow Jackets added a goal late in the third period when Maver scored on a 2-on-1 with 3:50 left in the game.
AIC outshot Air Force, 30-20. AIC goalie Zackarias Skog made 20 saves while Air Force sophomore Zach LaRocque, playing for the injured Billy Christopoulos among other injuries, made 25 stops. Air Force was 0 for 3 on the power play while AIC was 0 for 4.
“That was a major league butt-kicking,” coach Frank Serratore said.
“They beat us in every facet of the game. The only thing that went in our favor was that the score should have been worse. They beat us to loose pucks, they won races and they made plays. They were clearly the better team this afternoon. We need to come out with a better effort tomorrow and see what happens.”
