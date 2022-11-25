Air Force opened its road series against Mercyhurst with a 5-3 loss on Friday.
A quick start for the Lakers put Air Force into an early hole, as they scored three goals in the first period. The Falcons could only get one — off the stick of Chris Hedden — and trailed 3-1 at the first intermission. It marked Hedden's first career goal.
Mercyhurst built on its lead in the second period, as Kyler Head made it a 4-1 game.
Air Force’s offense found life at the end, as Austin Schwartz and Parker Brown each scored in the game's final five minutes. But by then, it was too late. The Lakers also scored at the end on an empty net to seal the lopsided win.
The loss follows a 0-1-1 weekend against AIC for the Falcons. Air Force is 1-3-1 in its last five contests.
The Falcons, 6-7-2 overall, will try to avoid the sweep on Saturday for their second game against the Lakers. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.