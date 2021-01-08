A defensive collapse in the final period of play led the Air Force Academy men’s hockey team from a promising start to its seventh loss of the season as the Falcons fell to Mercyhurst 5-2 in Erie, Pa., Friday afternoon.
The Falcons (0-7-1) led for two periods after sophomore cadet Brandon Koch found the net with assists from three Air Force comrades.
Freshman cadet Blake Bride, a Broomfield native, extended the lead in the second period with a short-handed goal amid a penalty kill. He was assisted by fellow freshman cadet Marshall Bowery on his way to the net.
For Bride and Koch, their goals on Friday were their first on the campaign.
Air Force is in the midst of a five-game, 10-day road trip, and was looking to turn things around against Mercyhurst, which entered the game with a 2-5-1 record. Air Force leads the all-time series with Mercyhurst, 23-15-5.
But Mercyhurst roared back with a goal in the second period and shelled the Falcons with a four-goal third period. The final two goals slid into an empty net after Air Force pulled its goalie in a desperate comeback bid.
The Falcons will have a rapid chance at redemption, facing Mercyhurst again Saturday at 1:05 p.m.