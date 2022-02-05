The Air Force Falcons pushed it to the bitter end of overtime against Canisius on Saturday, but came away with the 3-2 overtime win.
Sophomore forward Will Gavin took a pass from Jacob Marti as the clock wound down in the extra period. Gavin put the puck in the net with eight seconds left to claim the sudden-death victory for the Falcons.
The game-winner was Gavins’s second goal of the game. He opened the scoring and gave Air Force a 1-0 lead. The Falcons led 2-1 heading into the third, but Canisius’ Simon Gravel found the net at the 16:08 mark of the third to force overtime.
Air Force improved to 9-9-2-2 in the Atlantic Hockey Conference and 11-13-2 overall while Canisius is 10-8-2-2, 13-11-3.