Air Force sophomore forward Will Gavin (37) drives the puck down the ice

The Air Force Falcons pushed it to the bitter end of overtime against Canisius on Saturday, but came away with the 3-2 overtime win.

Sophomore forward Will Gavin took a pass from Jacob Marti as the clock wound down in the extra period. Gavin put the puck in the net with eight seconds left to claim the sudden-death victory for the Falcons.

The game-winner was Gavins’s second goal of the game. He opened the scoring and gave Air Force a 1-0 lead. The Falcons led 2-1 heading into the third, but Canisius’ Simon Gravel found the net at the 16:08 mark of the third to force overtime.

Air Force improved to 9-9-2-2 in the Atlantic Hockey Conference and 11-13-2 overall while Canisius is 10-8-2-2, 13-11-3.

