Army claimed service academy bragging rights on Friday, as Air Force fell 3-1 to the Black Knights.
As in many of Air Force’s previous losses this season, the Falcons allowed the first goal. Air Force is now 3-14-1 in games where its opponents scored first.
Army’s Michael Sacco put the puck in the net on a power play seven minutes into the second period after both teams went scoreless in the first.
The Falcons did, however, have a swift answer. Colorado Springs native Ty Pochipinski scored to make it 1-1.
But that was the last of Air Force’s offense. Army scored with a few minutes remaining in the period to reclaim the lead.
Air Force’s defense held strong and kept it a one-score game for most of the third period. But with 13 seconds remaining, Army’s Ricky Lyle scored an empty-net goal to seal the Black Knights’ win.
Maiszon Balboa, a junior, got the loss in goal. He made 19 saves while allowing two goals.
Pochipinski had the Falcons’ lone goal, while Brandon Koch had a team-high six shots on goal. Air Force outshot Army 34-22 but went 0-for-5 on power plays.
Air Force has lost 11 of its last 12 games and are 7-16-2 overall. The Falcons will look for the series split at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.