Army claimed service academy bragging rights on Friday, as Air Force fell 3-1 to the Black Knights.

As in many of Air Force’s previous losses this season, the Falcons allowed the first goal. Air Force is now 3-14-1 in games where its opponents scored first.

Army’s Michael Sacco put the puck in the net on a power play seven minutes into the second period after both teams went scoreless in the first.

The Falcons did, however, have a swift answer. Colorado Springs native Ty Pochipinski scored to make it 1-1.

But that was the last of Air Force’s offense. Army scored with a few minutes remaining in the period to reclaim the lead.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Air Force’s defense held strong and kept it a one-score game for most of the third period. But with 13 seconds remaining, Army’s Ricky Lyle scored an empty-net goal to seal the Black Knights’ win.

Maiszon Balboa, a junior, got the loss in goal. He made 19 saves while allowing two goals.

Pochipinski had the Falcons’ lone goal, while Brandon Koch had a team-high six shots on goal. Air Force outshot Army 34-22 but went 0-for-5 on power plays.

Air Force has lost 11 of its last 12 games and are 7-16-2 overall. The Falcons will look for the series split at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.