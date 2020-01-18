For his next trick, Air Force junior Max Harper made the puck ... disappear.
Evidence of Harper’s top-shelf, go-ahead goal vanished, wedged in between the water bottle and the post.
He and Kieran Durgan paused the celebration huddle, waiting on confirmation it went in. The referee eventually fished out and produced the puck.
“I thought I maybe put it in the netting behind the net,” Harper said. “I was happy once I saw it in there, for sure.”
That held up for 21:36 and Air Force finished off a sweep of visiting Niagara, 2-1, on Saturday. The Falcons, sitting 8-10-4 overall and 8-6-4-3 in Atlantic Hockey play, are close to making a sub-.500 record they’ve sported since Game 1 disappear as well.
Brandon Koch sprang Durgan and Harper on the 2-on-1 that led to the winning goal. Koch had four points (one goal, three assists) through the weekend, giving the freshman defenseman nine in nine games (three goals, six assists).
Coach Frank Serratore said Koch’s vision is “a special gift.” They had concerns with his defensive play coming in, but so far so good, and the offensive side is as-advertised.
“We knew that he had a great front side — didn’t know it was going to be as good as it was right off the hop — but he’s doing a good job defensively,” Serratore said. “He’s playing with a pile of confidence.
“He sees the ice in a special way. He just does. We don’t get many players like that.”
Goaltender Alex Schilling turned aside one odd-man rush after another before Air Force got one of its own and scored. He had 29 saves.
The Purple Eagles pulled Chad Veltri for the extra attacker with nearly 3 minutes left and pressed for the equalizer. They finished with a 30-26 advantage in shots.
Air Force freshman Blake Bride opened the scoring a night after tallying the first goal of his career. Brady Tomlak and Zach Mirageas each took whacks at it from close in, but Bride’s bid was successful. Also for the second time in two nights, Niagara’s Justin Kendall erased Bride’s lead.
The penalty kill did its part and allowed one goal on six tries during Niagara’s visit to Cadet Ice Arena.
The deciding goal may have briefly looked like magic, but Serratore described the effort as methodical.
“We needed this,” Harper said.