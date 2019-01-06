Western Michigan, ranked 17th in the nation, scored two early goals and then held off Air Force for a 4-1 win in the championship game of the second annual Ice Vegas Invitational, Saturday, Jan. 5, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Goalie Billy Christopoulos and senior defenseman Matt Koch were named to the all-tournament team. Christopoulos made 56 saves, while allowing just three goals in the tournament. Koch had four points in the tournament on one goal and three assists.
Air Force (11-8-1 overall) returns home for a pair of Atlantic Hockey games against Army West Point, Jan. 11-12, at the Cadet Ice Arena.