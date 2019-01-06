20181229_StudioCopan_32309.jpg


Billy Christopoulos prepares to defend the Falcons net against Bemidji State on Saturday, December 29th at Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs. Christopoulos had 29 saves against the Beavers. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)

 Liz Copan


Western Michigan, ranked 17th in the nation, scored two early goals and then held off Air Force for a 4-1 win in the championship game of the second annual Ice Vegas Invitational, Saturday, Jan. 5, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Goalie Billy Christopoulos and senior defenseman Matt Koch were named to the all-tournament team. Christopoulos made 56 saves, while allowing just three goals in the tournament. Koch had four points in the tournament on one goal and three assists. 

Air Force (11-8-1 overall) returns home for a pair of Atlantic Hockey games against Army West Point, Jan. 11-12, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

