Air Force hockey lost its cool Saturday night at the worst possible time.
Zach Mirageas’ hit to the head of a Canisius player next to the Air Force bench with 10:51 gone in the third period didn’t warrant much of a review. He headed down the tunnel and Dan Bailey left the Falcons further outnumbered with a tripping penalty.
Canisius leading scorer Dylan McLaughlin connected 26 seconds into the 5-on-3.
Air Force’s retribution was verbal instead of consequential, and that was it for the Falcons’ sweep hopes against the last-place Golden Griffins.
“We have a saying. You get into the third period of a tight game ... we say, ‘take a log off the fire.’ And that was the last thing I said,” coach Frank Serratore said. “You can’t just recklessly blow people up in those situations. It’s not worth the risk.
“I heard it. It had to have been an authoritative hit. And you’re not taking authoritative hits at that point and time.”
McLaughlin added an empty-netter for the 3-0 final, the same score the Falcons took the opener with. Several Falcons vented their frustration to the referees, earning more discipline.
“That’s embarrassing. That’s not what we’re all about,” Serratore said.
“Tonight, we cheated ourselves. I really believe we could have tied that game and even won it. It’s a darn shame.”
The Falcons (14-12-4, 12-9-3 Atlantic Hockey) had dominated possession most of the game and put 13 shots per period on freshman goaltender Matt Ladd, who posted his first career shutout.
An Air Force goal was disallowed for the second straight night when Kieran Durgan came in on a solo breakaway. Ladd stopped the initial shot but Durgan kept moving and it was determined he interfered with the goaltender.
“We can’t sit here and sulk about the chances we created and the shots we had,” senior Evan Giesler said.
Canisius (10-18-3, 7-16-2 Atlantic Hockey) converted on an early man advantage. The mobile Golden Eagles power play, which came close several more times throughout the night, persisted until Felix Chamberland redirected a Heath Cameron shot past Billy Christopoulos (17 saves).
The Falcons were clicking this weekend before those final, fateful nine minutes — the ones they’ll remember.
“It’s better to have that now than in playoffs,” senior Kyle Haak said.