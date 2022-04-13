Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore has a new three-year contract that will keep him with the Falcons through 2025.
Serratore’s previous five-year deal was set to expire following the 2022-23 season. The new pact, announced Wednesday by Air Force, replaces the final year of the previous deal and adds two more seasons.
“I am very excited about the future and honored in the confidence the Academy has in my ability to lead their hockey program for three more seasons,” Serratore said in a news release.
In his 25 years at the helm of the Falcons, Serratore has led the program to seven conference tournament championships, seven NCAA appearances and three NCAA Elite Eights.
This past season the Falcons advanced to the Atlantic Hockey Association Tournament final despite being picked ninth in the conference the preseason.
Serratore is 426-395-96 with Air Force and 475-487-108 in 29 seasons. His 475 wins rank sixth among active coaches in Division I.
“It is my privilege to announce this important contract extension and the continuity of leadership in our hockey program under coach Serratore,” athletic director Nathan Pine said in the release. “Our program is in great hands and we were on the cusp of yet another championship this season with one of the youngest teams in the nation. I cannot wait for next season and I’m thrilled that Frank will continue to lead Air Force hockey for years to come.”
Because Serratore, like many high-profile coaches at the academy, is paid by the non-profit 501(C)(3) Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation, terms of his deal will not be released.