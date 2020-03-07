The trepidation Air Force felt over playing in a round it generally bypasses? Bye.
The Falcons dismantled Mercyhurst 5-1 on Saturday night, scoring in the first 66 seconds on the way and completing a two-game sweep in a play-in round of the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs that it had earned the right to skip in all but one of the previous 13 years in the league.
Though Air Force obviously would have chosen the bye over these two games (it also beat the Lakers 3-1 on Friday), it might now be better for having played them.
“I never really thought of it,” coach Frank Serratore said, “but now that it’s over; we got it done in two, we didn’t get beat up, we didn’t lose anybody to injury — I don’t see it as being a negative.”
More than that, Serratore’s time at Air Force has been defined by in-season improvement that has led to six NCAA Tournament appearances. The growth of this year has been uneven as it took time to identify a goalkeeper, then midseason suspensions along with injuries changed the dynamic.
This weekend provided two more games — and victories — to aid in the gelling process for a team that wants to reach the standard achieved by past teams. And maybe it’s getting there, as Serratore felt the first period was the best the team had played this season.
“They care. Boy, their give-a-crap-level is high,” Serratore said. “For a team that hasn’t won a lot, this was two wins. This time of year there’s no substitute for winning.”
The Falcons jumped out front with Willie Reim’s goal 1:06 into the game. Luke Manning scored the first of his two goals less than 6 minutes later and after two periods the Falcons led 3-0 and led 41-15 in shots on goal.
The third goal came from Colorado Springs native Ty Pochipinski, a Colorado College transfer, who netted his first goal with the Falcons in his 37th game.
“I had hit the post, hit the pad; stuff like that,” Pochipinski said. “Not a lot of puck luck, but it’s all good. In the playoffs, no better time to start it.”
Mercyhurst cut the deficit to 3-1 early in the third period before Manning’s second goal provided separation, and Trevor Stone quickly followed with the team’s fifth.
“It gave us a good gap,” said Manning, a freshman. “They were having a good pushback there, and I think those next two goals really got them off the train tracks and we were good to go.”
Things got weird after that. Mercyhurst goalie Garrett Metcalf was sent to the penalty box for shooting a puck into the stands in the final 2 minutes, a rarity in the sport. Serratore said the last time he saw a goalie in the penalty box was in the early 1970s when he was a sophomore in high school and had to come in cold to relieve him.
The Falcons advance to the conference quarterfinals for the 14th consecutive season, where as the No. 6 seed they visit No. 3 Rochester for a best-of-3 series.
“I think this kind of keeps our legs moving,” Manning said. “I think it’s good to get another couple games and confidence under our belt, and we should be ready to go when it comes to RIT.”