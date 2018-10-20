BUFFALO, N.Y. • Canisius goalie Blake Weyrick made 34 saves for his first career shutout to lead Canisius to a 2-0 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Saturday at the Harborcenter.
The teams split the two-game league series.
After a scoreless first period, the Griffs (2-2 overall, 2-2 AHC) scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second period. Matt Hoover scored from Grant Meyer just 59 seconds into the period on the rush. Meyer’s shot was saved, but Hoover tucked the rebound in from the goal line on the short side. With the Griffs on the power play, Dylan McLaughlin carried the puck through the neutral zone and down the left wing. His centering pass was tipped in by Meyer who was skating down the slot at the 7:19 mark. The Falcons controlled play in the second half of the second period, out-shooting Canisius, 8-0, in the final seven minutes, but were unable to score.
Air Force outshot Canisius, 14-3, in the third period, but could not get anything past Weyrick. In the final three minutes, Weyrick stopped two shots from Air Force forward Trevor Stone from point-blank range.